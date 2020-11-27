New data shows drop in Covid-19 cases in most local areas in Cork; increase recorded in the city

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has dropped across most local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland from November 10 to November 23, 2020.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has dropped in most LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from November 3 to November 16, however, some LEAs have recorded an increase in both cases and the incidence rate.

In the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to November 16 dropped marginally on the previous week, from 41 cases to 38 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population went from 97.2 to 90.1.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a drop in cases reported over a two-week period from 35 cases to 26 while the 14-day incidence rate dropped from 81.8 to 60.8.

In the Cork City North West LEA, 17 cases were reported, down from 40 last week and the incidence rate went from 99.5 to 42.3.

Meanwhile, the Cork City South West LEA reported 92 cases this week, an increase on the 65 cases last week, with the incidence rate increasing from 138.2 to 195.5.

The number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA also jumped, from 42 cases last week to 77 this week and the rate increased from 108.6 to 199.1.

Most commuter towns, however, saw rates decline.

The Mallow LEA went from reporting 29 cases last week to 20 cases this week with the incidence rate per 100,000 people dropping from 99.5 to 68.6.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases drop by just one from 18 to 17 and the incidence rate declined slightly from 49.4 to 46.7.

Cobh LEA cases went from 18 cases to 13 and the rate went from 52.8 to 38.1, while Carrigaline LEA cases declined from 60 to 43 with the 14-day incidence rate decreasing from 170.7 to 122.4.

Meanwhile, Midleton LEA saw a slight decrease in the incidence rate from 66 to 59.4 with cases decreasing from 30 to 27.

In the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, the downward trend continued as cases dropped by one from 11 to 10 and the incidence rate went from 29.5 to 26.8.

In the Skibbereen/West Cork LEA cases declined from 17 last week to 10 this week and the incidence rate dropped from 56.1 to 33.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA saw just five cases recorded last week and now has less than five cases with a 14-day incidence rate of less than five also.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 24 to 17 this week and the incidence rate dropping from 96.3 to 68.2.

Meanwhile, Macroom had 27 cases in the last 14-day cycle and recorded an increase in the incidence rate from 70.6 to 73.3.