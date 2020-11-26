Industrial action by staff at disability services and SouthDoc in Cork next month

SIPTU representatives have confirmed the start of a nation-wide campaign of industrial action by members in Section 39 organisations resulting from a dispute involving the failure of the HSE to honour an agreement to restore the pay of these workers.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane, said: “The rolling campaign of industrial action will begin in Cork on Tuesday, December 15, with a one-day work stoppage by SIPTU members in CoAction, an organisation which supports people with disabilities.

"This will be followed on Friday, December 18, with a one-day work stoppage, by members in SouthDoc in counties Cork and Kerry.”

He added: “This action is necessary because of the failure of the HSE to restore pay reductions imposed on workers in Section 39 organisations in line with an agreement brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission in October 2018.

"The initial stoppages will be followed by more in Dublin based section 39 organisations, including De Paul and Walkinstown Greenhills Resource Centre, in January.”

SIPTU Organiser, Theresa Butler, said: “Protests will also be taking place outside the constituency offices of the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney. All industrial action and protests will strictly adhere to public health guidelines.”