Cork-based silversmith selected to create a sculptural piece in response to the Covid-19 crisis

A Cork-based silversmith has been selected to create a sculptural piece in response to the Covid-19 crisis that will be on display permanently in the National Museum of Ireland.

Following a competition earlier this year Annemarie Reinhold has been commissioned to create a piece that will join the National Museum of Ireland’s permanent collection, as part of its Contemporary Collection of Design and Craft.

The competition was launched in a bid to commission a piece of work that would capture the essence of this unique time in our history for future generations.

The judging panel for this initiative comprised representatives from the National Museum of Ireland and Jean Blanchaert, Director of Galleria Blanchaert in Milan and curator of the ‘Best in Europe’ pavilion at Homo Faber 2018 in Venice.

A graduate of NCAD, Bishopsland Educational Trust in the UK and the DCCI Jewellery Skills Course, Kilkenny, Annemarie Reinhold, originally from Germany but living in Ireland for the past 12 years, uses traditional silversmithing techniques to make sculptural and wearable pieces.

She will be creating a 'Spoon Garden' inspired by vegetable gardens as her response to Covid-19, with each silver spoon displayed in a wooden block, with a cut out centre.

Speaking about the forthcoming piece, Annemarie said she drew inspiration from her enhanced appreciation of nature during lockdown.

"Like lots of people, I was living in a small space in a city during the lockdown and it got me thinking a lot about nature and the privilege it is, especially at a time like this, to have your own outdoor space and to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

"Amidst all the change, nature and the seasons have also been a really important constant for us all and planting and gardening have given a lot of people great comfort during difficult days.

"This is what I hope to capture in the 'Spoon Garden'," she said.

"I’m so honoured to have been awarded such an important commission and to be supported in actualising my work, for the National Museum of Ireland’s permanent collection," she continued.

Lynn Scarff, Director of the National Museum of Ireland, praised Annemarie's concept.

"We are delighted to be working with the DCCI on this special commission.

"The concept that Annemarie has developed tells an important story about Ireland during Covid-19 and how so many of us have all reverted to nature for physical and spiritual nourishment.

"Our Irish Silver Exhibition in Collins Barracks traces the development of the craft from the early 17th century to the present day and this work will be an important addition to our Contemporary Collection of Design and Craft, marking what has been an unforgettable period for the country," she said.

Rosemary Steen, CEO, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said silversmithing has been enjoying a revival in Ireland in recent years.

"Makers like Annemarie are creating beautiful items for everyday use and ornamental purposes.

"We are proud of Annemarie’s achievement and look forward to seeing the finished 'Spoon Garden'," she said.

"It is a wonderful legacy for future generations to contemplate and enjoy."