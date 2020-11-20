Planning permission granted for hotel at iconic Cork city centre site

LEISUREPLEX on MacCurtain St and Brian Boru St is set to be demolished to accommodate a 171-bedroom hotel on the site.

Cork City Council has granted permission for the development of a new five to seven storey hotel, which will include a bar and restaurant at ground floor level, a roof top plant at fifth floor level and a new service vehicle access onto MacCurtain Street.

However, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

The planning application was lodged by International Investment ICAV back in March.

A decision on the development was delayed as Cork City Council planners requested further information on the development before they made a ruling.

The development will see most of the existing structures demolished.

However, the existing façade of the former Postal Sorting Offices will be retained and modified as it is a protected structure.

Twenty-three conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One of the conditions states specifications, method statements and schedules of works for the conservation of the façade of the former Postal Sorting Offices shall be prepared by a registered architect with the Built Heritage Conservation Professional who shall certify upon completion that the works have been carried out in accordance with “good conservation practise”.

Coliseum LeisurePlex on the corner of MacCurtain Street and Brian Boru Street, Cork

Another condition states that a total of 38 bicycle parking spaces must be included.

The developers have also been asked to incorporate the planting of native pollinator-friendly species of plants and trees into the landscape plan, “where feasible”.

Currently a bowling alley and arcade, the site was previously a cinema which remained open for more than 50 years.

The Coliseum cinema, with 700 seats, opened in 1913.

It eventually closed its doors in 1964.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.