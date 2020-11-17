Cork Airport Chief hopeful network will be ‘bigger and better’ in future

Cork Airport’s managing director has said that while there will be ‘a long journey to travel back’ as it regrows its network post-Covid, that it is hoped that the future network from Cork will be ‘even bigger and better’.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at the airport, said that they are already working on recovery plans for the facility with the strong support of daa “so that we can move to rebuild our networks as soon as possible next year and reconnect Cork with the world”, when it is safe to do so and when the demand is in place.

“We plan that the new network from Cork is not just the same as the old but, over a few years, that it is even bigger and better than the pre-Covid network, including East Coast USA connectivity, working in collaboration with stakeholders and Government."

Mr MacCarthy made the comments as it was announced that Cork Airport was highly commended in this year’s ACI Europe Best Airport Award in the ‘under 5 million passenger’ category.

The ACI Europe Awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement across a whole range of activities. They cover 5 traffic categories of airport, including the brand-new ‘over 40 million passengers’ category.

This year’s award in the ‘under 5 million passengers’ category went to Torino Airport for its swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic through the implementation of health and safety protocols in collaboration with local authorities to maintain operational continuity.

However, Cork Airport was highly commended in this category for its flexible response to Covid-19 in terms of People, Processes and Premises.

The fast receipt of the international ACI Health Accreditation, on-site COVID testing, the strategy being formulated for the airport’s recovery, including extensive engagement with stakeholders and the Government around supports were acknowledged by the judges.

“Today’s highly commended industry recognition from our European industry body is somewhat poignant in the current climate but very welcome,” said Mr McCarthy.

In 2017, and again in 2019 Cork Airport was named the overall winner in its class by ACI Europe serving under 5 million passengers.