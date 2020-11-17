Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 07:00

Kilmichael Ambush centenary to be marked online

Each year, a commemoration ceremony takes place at the graves of the three men, following a Mass at the adjoining church. Pictured is Tom Hales Jnr at the 88th anniversary.

Ann Murphy

THE centenary of Kilmichael Ambush will be marked online later this month as commemoration activities move to the internet because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The 100th anniversary of the landmark ambush is on November 28, but will not be marked with a public commemoration ceremony.

The ambush, which took place between Macroom and Dunmanway, was the largest of the War of Independence, with 17 Auxiliary soldiers killed by a flying column led by Corkman General Tom Barry.

Three members of the column were killed — Pat Deasy, Michael McCarthy, and Jim Sullivan. They are buried in Castletownkenneigh, near Enniskeane.

Each year, a commemoration ceremony takes place at the graves of the three men, following a Mass at the adjoining church.

This year, the Coppeen Archaeological, Historical and Cultural Society will host an online screening of a documentary film on the ambush, called Kilmichael Ambush — A Story of a Century.

It will be broadcast on the Coppeen Heritage Facebook page on Thursday, November 26, at 9.30pm.

Colum Cronin, who is involved in the production, said: “In the absence of a public Centenary Commemoration for the Kilmichael Ambush, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we in Coppeen Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Society have decided to produce a commemorative online programme to be broadcast on Facebook.

“This will be a mix of interviews, film footage, images, sound clips and narration.

“We are taking a fresh look at the ambush story, primarily from a local perspective and we plan to present a fitting programme to mark this momentous, history-changing event.”

