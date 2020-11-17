Kilmichael Ambush centenary to be marked online

THE centenary of Kilmichael Ambush will be marked online later this month as commemoration activities move to the internet because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The 100th anniversary of the landmark ambush is on November 28, but will not be marked with a public commemoration ceremony.

The ambush, which took place between Macroom and Dunmanway, was the largest of the War of Independence, with 17 Auxiliary soldiers killed by a flying column led by Corkman General Tom Barry.

Three members of the column were killed — Pat Deasy, Michael McCarthy, and Jim Sullivan. They are buried in Castletownkenneigh, near Enniskeane.

Each year, a commemoration ceremony takes place at the graves of the three men, following a Mass at the adjoining church.

This year, the Coppeen Archaeological, Historical and Cultural Society will host an online screening of a documentary film on the ambush, called Kilmichael Ambush — A Story of a Century.

It will be broadcast on the Coppeen Heritage Facebook page on Thursday, November 26, at 9.30pm.

Colum Cronin, who is involved in the production, said: “In the absence of a public Centenary Commemoration for the Kilmichael Ambush, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we in Coppeen Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Society have decided to produce a commemorative online programme to be broadcast on Facebook.

“This will be a mix of interviews, film footage, images, sound clips and narration.

“We are taking a fresh look at the ambush story, primarily from a local perspective and we plan to present a fitting programme to mark this momentous, history-changing event.”