Jail for Cork man who told Gardaí he was disgusted the man he stabbed in the back had lived

A father-of-nine, who told Gardaí he was disgusted that the man he stabbed in the back had lived, has been jailed for seven years for the unprovoked attack.

Jason Warrington began stabbing Tadhg O’Shea as Mr O’Shea bid Happy Christmas to other guests while leaving a gathering in Mr Warrington’s home almost two years ago.

He stabbed him 11 times in the back and chest.

The 47-year-old of Buttery Court, Market Square, Mallow, but originally from Cork City, broke down in court last week in apology for the harm he caused.

He had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to assault causing serious harm to Mr O’Shea at that address on December 23, 2018.

The court heard that Mr O’Shea (27), who had been living with his grandmother, had met Warrington for the first time the previous day and had attended two gatherings in his home. A lot of alcohol had been consumed at both.

He told Gardaí that there had been no threats by the accused before the stabbing began.

“I felt what were like tappings on my back,” he had said. “He came around the front of me.”

Mr O’Shea said that the accused had told him that he was going to die, that he was not leaving there that night.

“That’s when he stabbed me three times in the chest,” he recalled.

Mr O’Shea stated that he didn’t know he would make it out of the flat. Another guest knocked the accused to the floor, brought the victim outside and flagged down a patrol car.

Warrington told Gardaí that his house had been robbed the day before and that ‘nobody robs from me’.

He said that he had stabbed Mr O’Shea and ‘would have killed him’.

“I told him I’d cut his throat,” he said of the attack.

“I’m disgusted he lived. Write that down,” he added. “I was going to slit his throat and kill him.”

Mr O’Shea’s victim impact statement was read to the court.

He said that he felt he was never going to see his little girl or family again.

“I have not been the same since,” he said. “This man did this to me for no reason.”

He explained that he now keeps to himself and feels depressed a lot of the time.

“I do not go anywhere on my own anymore,” he said.

Warrington was given permission to address the court, with Justice Michael White inviting him into the witness box, where he broke down in tears.

“I’m so sorry. I sincerely apologise for my actions,” he said.

“I’d like to say sorry to Tadhg and family for the pain and suffering and hurt I caused everyone,” he continued. “I wish I could take it back. I never did anything like this in my life.”

He said that he hoped that one day he could apologise to Mr O’Shea in person.

Warrington was back before the court for sentencing today.

Justice White imposed an eight-year sentence but said that it was in the public interest that the last year be suspended to ensure he did not return to the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

“He’s 20 months sober, the first time since the age of 13 that this is the case,” he noted. “He has done well in addressing his addictions.”

Warrington stood and agreed to comply with the conditions of the one-year suspension, which included being under the supervision of the Probation Service for the year and engaging with an addiction treatment and aftercare plan.

The court entered a nolle prosequi on a charge of attempted murder on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.