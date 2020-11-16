Iconic Cork building could be set for a new lease of life

A landmark premises in Cork city at the junction of Washington Street and the Grand Parade could be set for a new lease of life after a site notice, detailing plans for a mixed-use development, was recently erected.

The notice was put up on November 10 at the site of former sports goods shop, Finn's Corner, which ceased trading in early 2020.

Patricks Unity Ltd intend to apply for planning permission for a change of use on the ground and first floor from retail use to part café or restaurant and part residential access use.

They also propose the change of use of the second, third and fourth floors from storage and office use to residential use with the construction of three one-bed apartments and three studio apartments.

They also propose to construct a two-bed apartment on the fifth floor.

Finn's Corner, ran by former international rugby legend, Moss Finn and his brother, Irish Angler, William Finn closed at the beginning of this year after 142 years of being in the Finn family after the owners decided to retire.

The shop regularly sold denim jeans to 'local' musician, the great guitarist Rory Gallagher and also supplied and sent rugby boots to All Black legend Jonah Lomu, after Adidas once ran out of pairs in his size.

The building has a rich and diverse history, built in the 19th century and significantly redeveloped in the 1990s.