Public consultation set to begin for Cork-Limerick Motorway

A public consultation on a number of shortlisted options for the Cork-Limerick motorway (M20) is set to commence next week.

The project is currently at ‘Option Selection’ stage and a number of road-based and rail-based options have been shortlisted to proceed further, along with an active travel strategy.

The options for the new motorway aim to provide better connectivity between the two cities while also improving the quality of the transport network and providing more efficient journey times.

As part of the process, a public consultation will now be held on Thursday, November 19 from 12pm.

The consultation will be held online, providing a virtual consultation room that will allow the public and other stakeholders to view and provide feedback on the options.

Cork City Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said that improving connectivity between the two cities would benefit Cork from a tourism point of view, in addition to opening up opportunities for economic growth.

“It would benefit enormously in terms of connectivity for trade and for tourism. Our tourism destinations in Cork city and in Cork are very popular and I think linking it to Shannon Airport and into the Wild Atlantic Way would be a positive step in terms of tourism,” he said.

The project is being developed by Cork City and County Council as well as Limerick’s local authorities, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040.

The consultation can be accessed on www.corklimerick.ie.

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form, or by email to info@corklimerick.ie, or by post addressed to N/M20 Project Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR 18 December.