Cork rapper’s tribute to stepbrother who died tragically

A RAPPER from Dunmanway has released a music lyric video that he hopes will help raise awareness about suicide and its devastating impact.

Shawn Clarke, whose stage name is Shawn Apex, has written a very personal song called March 11th 2012 about his stepbrother, who died by suicide on that that date.

“I want to spread a message about the effects of suicide and the raw emotion someone experiences after witnessing it,” explained Shawn.

“I was only 13 at the time (of his death) and I don’t remember any outside support being offered.

“People who have lost a loved one to suicide should be informed of the services available and directed to therapy to begin healing. I didn’t get any of this.”

Shawn added: “My life changed drastically from then on, I even had nightmares that continued for years. I had no support, which made me internalise everything and become a lot more withdrawn.

Earlier this year, I also lost my first cousin to suicide, so the pain feels all too familiar.

Now 24, and having dealt with depression himself for more than a decade, Shawn feels it is essential for people his age to reach out, and not let any mental health issues fester into something much bigger.

“I think what prevents people from reaching out is the fear that nobody will fully understand them, even if they say they do,” said Shawn.

“You feel almost like nobody can help you, and that it’s all down to you and changes you have to make for yourself.

“It can be almost like a parasite, taking control and causing you to lose the ability to think rationally and regulate your emotions.

I’ve been at very low points where I feel that if I’d lost my faith, I could have died by suicide. But my faith in the universe has always kept me here.

Shawn credits his music with saving him also. Now rapping for more than 10 years, it’s what he has wanted to do since he was a young boy.

“I vividly remember being about six or seven when my oldest brother played me a white cassette tape of Tupac Shakur’s Changes. I immediately fell in love with the music and knew that’s all I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

“I always struggled with school - I had the smarts for it, but I never thought it beneficial for what I wanted to achieve, which was a music career and nothing else.

Music has definitely been my therapy. I wholeheartedly believe if it wasn’t for music, I wouldn’t be here.

“I have more than 100 unreleased songs that I wrote at times when I felt that I didn’t belong here any more, but making that one more song kept me here.

“I realised too that I have a talent for expressing what I experience through music, so I want to help that one kid who may be like me, to be a voice for him or her to keep pushing on regardless.

“Ever since I first heard rap music, I’ve had a special feeling inside of me that one day I’ll have a big enough platform to help others to not feel alone with what they are going through.”

While Shawn continues to perfect his skill in his home studio in Dunmanway, he has high praise for the work Garry McCarthy - otherwise known as GMC - does in Cork city.

The rapper, producer, songwriter and founder of GMCBeats Workshops set up The Kabin Studio in 2013. The non-profit community project in Knocknaheeny runs music workshops and recording projects for local young people, nurturing their talent and giving them space to be themselves and build lasting friendships.

“Garry has helped countless kids in Cork, including myself in the past, which I’m very grateful for,” said Shawn.

“He is the most helpful and genuine-hearted person I’ve met through music.”

For now, the Cork rapper plans to continue writing songs and using his art to inspire important conversations about depression and suicide.

“I think that if you are someone who has been suffering from depression for a long time, everybody around you - and even you yourself - can start to believe that’s who you are,” said Shawn.

“It becomes an identity, which is probably the worst thing that can happen as then you begin to isolate from the world, and this is just accepted by everyone.

“It’s like when a friend asks you to an event or a social gathering, and after you say no for the third time, they eventually stop asking.

“Even though that happy, carefree person you once were, who is buried inside the darkness, would do anything to go, it feels too late or too scary to reach out.

There needs to be more awareness of what someone can do if they have a loved one experiencing depression.

“It’s always helpful to be patient and caring, even sitting with them in silence can be a big consolation.”

Shawn also has some advice for anyone out there who might be struggling.

“Focus on one goal a day, whether that’s taking a shower, brushing your teeth, seeing a friend or making yourself breakfast,” he said.

“Those seem like the most simple tasks for people who haven’t experienced depression, but when you’re depressed, these simple tasks can become the most daunting ones.

“Even leaving the house can feel like the biggest accomplishment - and it should. So take it one day at a time, because small steps lead to big changes.”

Hear Shawn’s son on SoundCloud - https://on.soundcloud.com/fjwXU .

If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444; or Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on freephone 116 123 and email at jo@samaritans.ie.