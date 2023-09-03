Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 06:00

Couple seeking dream home in Cork set to feature in Cheap Irish Homes TV series

Cheap Irish Homes returns to our TV screens this week, featuring a couple on the hunt for a home in Cork
House hunters Erin and Louis Passero, who live in Cork and feature in Cheap Irish Homes TV series, which returns to our screens this week.

A COUPLE seeking their dream home in Cork feature in the first episode of series four of Cheap Irish Homes on RTÉ1 on Thursday (September 7) at 7pm.

Once again, presenter Maggie Molloy takes us on a journey to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties, and starts with South African natives Erin and Louis, who have fallen in love with Ireland and want to find a place that they can call their own.

They love West Cork but are open-minded to anywhere commutable to Cork city for work. Laura is an avid gardener and Louis has always wanted his very own vegetable patch.

