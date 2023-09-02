Wedding of the Week: Cork bride says; 'It started lashing... so we danced in the rain'

“THE heavens opened and it started lashing rain on us... We went with it and danced in the rain.”

So said bride Aisling McDonnell, from Mallow, who wed groom Stephen Leech, from Stockport in Manchester, this summer.

Five days after getting married, they moved back to Hong Kong, where they live now, on an outlying island called Lamma.

The couple were married at the Pankhurst Suite, Heron House in Manchester on July 8.

Aisling is a primary school teacher and a play therapist while Stephen is an English and Test Prep tutor. They met on Bumble in July, 2020. Aisling explained: “We matched on Monday morning and have spoken every day since. For our first date, we met outside Central MTR station in Hong Kong, and we were holding hands within ten minutes.

“My tarot cards had actually predicted earlier in the summer that I would meet a poet after eight years single living in Hong Kong.

My friend and I were weak laughing, and then about four weeks later Stephen walked into my life!

They had originally planned on eloping to Italy to get married, but as family were due to visit them in the UK, they decided to change their plans. They planned their wedding during a bus ride to the Isle of Skye.

“I formally proposed to Stephen with a bespoke ‘Will You Marry Me?’ bar of chocolate shortly after, and about a month later, Stephen got me a ring.

Totally my idea of romance, to plan the wedding before any of the formalities of a proposal!

They had a civil ceremony in the Pankhurst Suite, Heron House, Manchester, on July 8, with 46 of their nearest and dearest.

Aisling’s grandmother, Madge McCarthy, aged 86, travelled from Arranmore Island, Donegal, and was their ring bearer.

The couple walked down the aisle to Thin Lizzy’s Whiskey In The Jar and they signed their papers to Metallica’s Wherever I May Roam.

The bridal party included Aisling’s close friends Lydia and Sarah, while Stephen’s best man was his brother, Jake, and his groomsmaid was his sister, Anna.

Their first dance was to Maggie Rogers’ Love You For a Long Time. The couple were full of praise for the food and staff at The Rain Bar in Manchester.

The reception was held in the Rain Bar in Manchester - walking distance from the registry office.

“It was so nice walking through the city getting compliments and congratulations from strangers and being approached by hen parties for random pics!” said Aisling.

The sky opened during their walkabout, so they just went with it, and danced in the rain!

“During our last wander around for photos, the heavens opened and it started lashing rain on us. We went with it and danced in the rain, which was all captured by the wonderful Paul of Gingerbeardweddings.”

The couple would like to express their love and gratitude to guests who really made the day as special as can be.

