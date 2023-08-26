Wedding of the Week: Cork friends who first met on bus to school marry

AFTER meeting on the bus to school two decades ago, friendship led to romance and then a wedding for this couple.

Karen Mohally, from Glasheen, and Gavin Pender, from Togher, who now live in Lehenaghmore, started dating seven years ago. But Karen recalled how they first met.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week this week.

We met on the No.10 bus to school 20 years ago and became close friends, after years of Gavin chasing me, we got together seven years ago!

The couple have a little girl, Ava, who is two and a half. Her mum said: “We got engaged on Christmas morning, 2021, where Gavin proposed to me at home before I went into work. It was the best Christmas morning, even if I did have work!”

Bride Karen Mohally with her daughter Ava, aged two and a half, who was flower girl on the day.

They were married on August 3 in Togher Church.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better priest to celebrate with us, Father John Walsh made the ceremony so enjoyable and Caroline Bailey (from Sparkle) sang the most amazing songs.”

Her brother Phil walked her down the isle, as her dad passed away in 2011.

The bridal party was made up of sisters, sister-in-law and three close friends, Marian, Linda, Jenn, Laura, Emma and Jess.

Their wedding reception was held in the Radisson Blu in Little Island.

“The sun shone, drinks flowed, and the music went on well into the early hours of the morning, the most incredible day.” said Karen.

The morning of the wedding was so calm and enjoyable, we had the amazing Nikki Burke, the Make-Up Doll, doing make-up for me and my six bridesmaids, while the girls from 3 Degrees did an amazing job on all our hair.

“Mike Kelly, our videographer, and Ray and Irene Terry made the morning so relaxed.”

Gavin’s two brothers-in-law and four close friends were at his side: Killian, Malik, Aaron, Ricky, Phil and Sean. Nephew Zach was page boy.

A special photo and remembrance candle for Karen’s dad was lit during the mass.

The wedding reception followed at the Radisson Blu, Little Island. At the drinks reception James O’Donovan, caricaturist, drew the funniest pictures of guests while Caroline and Jen from the band Sparkle sang.

Enjoying their special day.

“The sun was shining and the party was well and truly underway,” said Karen. “We cannot thank Zoe enough for all her help in organising the day, it was magical.”

The happy couple were surrounded by their family and friends for their special day. The wedding reception was held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island.

Rachel, from Celebrate With Cake, made a three tier cake, while Mackey coaches helped provide the transport. The J90 band had everyone on the dance floor from the second they started until they finished, and DJ Frankie O’Sullivan continued the party. The couple’s first song was to Lonestar’s Amazed.

Karen and Gavin with daughter Ava in the background.

As to the most memorable thing about the day: “Best friends marrying each other with our little girl watching by our side and all our family and friends being there with us.”