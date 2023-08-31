East Cork food festival has lots on offer - here are some highlights

A FESTIVAL of food celebrating all that is good and tasty about East Cork returns this autumn, with a fun and thoughtful programme of events from September 7 to 10.

Since 2017, the Midleton-based festival has expanded to nearby colourful towns and villages attracting up to 30,000 visitors annually and providing a late season boost for tourism and hospitality.

This year, festival highlights can be found in the pretty villages of Rostellan and Ballinrostig, beachside at Ballybranigan, and harbourside in picturesque Ballycotton and Whitegate.

Columnist Kate Ryan at her home in Ballygurteen, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Across five days, festival goers can take part in sumptuous dining events, immersive cinema experiences, engaging talks and workshops, and wander the festival market with tastes and sips that celebrate the rich culinary landscape of this corner of Cork.

Thursday, September 7

ROSTELLAN FARM TOUR & MILK EXPERIENCE, 2:30pm and 3:30pm Free, no booking required.

Visit Rostellan Farm with its own dairy, farmshop and café to learn about how a modern-day dairy farm works. Meet the cows and the animals at the small petting farm, and finish with a taste of farm fresh milk.

A LITTLE LOCAL FAIR & CLOTHES SWAP, 5-9pm

Poc Ar Buile, Ballinrostig, €10pp, book via Eventbrite A special fEast edition of this monthly sustainable fair and clothes swap with local crafters, makers and creators showcasing their work. Enjoy a bite to eat from local vendors on the evening.

CUPPING & SUPPING, 6-8pm Corkbeg Coffee, The Pier, Whitegate, €12pp, book via Eventbrite

Sample a variety of exquisite coffees from roasters Belllane and The Golden Bean, how to make the perfect brew, and a mini-barista class with Corkbeg Coffee owner, Grainne Gormley. Finish with boozy coffees.

MINGLE WITH MARTINIS, 6-7pm Farmgate Restaurant, Midleton, €30pp, book directly with Farmgate

Does what it says on the tin in Midleton’s hottest spot for cracking cocktails. Ticket includes a cocktail and canapé board selection per person.

FEAST AT THE HUNTED HOG, HOSTED BY CASTLEMARTYR RESORT, 6:30-10:30pm The Hunted Hog, Main Street, Castlemartyr, €30pp, bookings via info@castlemartyrresort.ie

Dine the night away with a smorgasbord of seafood, cocktails, and music.

INTRO TO BEES, 7-8:30pm Ballinookera Farm, Whitegate, €30pp, call Kate on 087 255 9698 too book.

An interactive beekeeping workshop on a working farm with honey tastings from the hive and warming cups of wild tea.

A TASTE OF FRANCE, 7-10pm Ferrit & Lee, Midleton, €75pp, 021 463 5235 or info@ferritandlee.ie for bookings

An evening of French 'wine-ing' and dining with a four-course meal of classic French dishes paired with organic wines from Liberty Wines.

Darina Allen. Picture: Dan Linehan

Friday September 8th

CLIMATE CONSCIOUS FOOD, 12-4pm Ballyvolane House, €45pp, book via info@ballyvolanehouse.ie

I’m hosting this exciting panel discussion for fEast on "Climate Conscious Food" with Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School, Dr Eoin Lettice of UCC School of BEES, Bryan McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Farm, and Ali Honour a celebrated chef and #beanishow campaigner. The event includes a Bertha’s & Gin reception, a long-table two-course lunch, and a tour of Ballyvolane House, Gardens and Distillery.

HIGH QUEEN HAPPY HOUR, 5:30-7:30pm Greywood Arts, Killeagh, €15pp, book via Eventbrite

Greywood Arts hosts this Happy Hour event at their new Coach House Creative Hub serving Rebel City Distillery’s signature Maharani High Queen cocktails with live music and an interactive poetry project.

A TASTE OF IRELAND'S ANCIENT EAST, 6-9pm The Black Barrel Gastro Pub, Midleton, call 021 4631878 to book.

A night of seafood, wine pairings and whiskey with Ballycotton Seafood at Midelton’s newest eatery.

SURF & TURF BBQ @ SEACHURCH, 6:30-11pm Seachurch, Ballycotton, www.seachurch.ie to book

At this Surf'n'Turf themed barbeque, expect chargrilled Hereford sirloin steak topped with Asian-style prawns, onion confit, baby gem lettuce, ranch dressing served on grilled ciabatta and served with a pint of Seachurch’s own Ballycotton IPA. Music from George Murphy & The Rising Sons.

TAPAS & WINE @ SURF & TURF, 7-8pm Surf & Turf, East Cork Golf Club, Midleton, call 021 463 4071 to book.

An evening of tapas from around the world with accompanying wine.

BRAIN FOOD @ THE COURTYARD, 8:30-9:30pm SAGE, Midleton, €10pp, 021 4639682 or bookings@sagerestaurant.ie to book

Put your knowledge to the test at this evening of interactive foodie trivia fun with prizes a-plenty on offer.

Saturday September 9

INTO THE WOODS WITH FRENCH BEANS, 10am-4pm French Beans, Rostellan Woods, no booking required.

Join French Beans owner, Candice, for a special fEast pop-up in beautiful Rostellan Woods.

BKULTURED, BKONSCIOUS, 10am-1pm Ballybrannigan Beach, www.bkultured.ie for booking.

Hosted by Niamh's Larder in association with Clean Coasts Ballynamona and Greywood Arts, this event encompasses a beach clean, junk art, and food, coffee and BKultured drinks in a stunning location.

LADIES' BOTTOMLESS LUNCH, 12:30-3:30pm SAGE, Midleton, €54pp, book via www.sagerestaurant.ie

A ladies’ only Bottomless Luncheon for a fun-filled time with bottomless prosecco and signature SAGE cocktails.

BEEWILD FOR KIDS, 2:30-4pm Ballinookera Farm, Whitegate, adults €30pp/children €20pp, call Kate on 087 255 9698 too book.

A family-friendly beekeeping workshop, honey tastings and how to grow your own food. Take home some seed pots to put your skills into practice.

IMMERSIVE CINEMA EXPERIENCE AT BALLYMALOE GRAINSTORE, 7-10pm Ballymaloe Grainstore, €40pp, book via Eventbrite

Ballymaloe brings you a ‘moment to meal’ dining experience to the fast-paced movie, 'Chef', staring Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson. Mojitos on arrival, big ol’ Cuban sandwiches with fries, and beignets for the sweet tooths, all cooked up by chef Sinead Doran.

Sunday 10th September

BEATS, BRUNCH & BOULEVARDIER, 10am-2pm SAGE with Valentia Island Vermouth, €30pp (snacks, main course, cocktail), book via www.sagerestaurant.ie.

Brunch to beats, kickback with a cocktail, and meet the makers as you hear the story of Valentia Island Vermouth - Ireland's first vermouth made using local plants from the island, wine from the mountains near Madrid and blended with caramel to make this sweet artisan vermouth which has been named as one of the Top Ten vermouths in the world.

BEACH-TAILS, 10am-1pm Inch Hideaway, Whitegate, €40pp, inchhideaway@gmail.com to book.

Join marine biologist and seaweed expert, Frances Gallagher, identifying and foraging edible seaweed. Learn how to use seaweed in food and drinks in a cocktail masterclass with mixologist, Shane Quigley.

SECAD CELEBRATES MULTICULTURALISM THROUGH FOOD, 11am-2pm My Place Community Centre, Midleton, no booking required.

Sample food prepared by My Place community members with roots in fifteen countries around the world.

LEGO WORKSHOP FOR 5-12 YEARS OLD, 2-5pm John The Baptist Hall, Church Lane, Midleton, €10pp, www.bricks4kidz.ie/cork-city-cork-east to book.

Bricks4kidz East Cork host a 45-minute play with 2D Mosaic bricks and Technic models.

Joe McNamee's Grub Circus features on Sunday September 10. Picture Dan Linehan

THE MAIN EVENT, 11am-5pm Midleton Town Centre

A day long street fEast festival with markets, family fun, live music and food writer Joe McNamee’s freewheeling Grub Circus featuring guest chefs, cocktails and more! Highlights include:

· Aishling Moore (Goldie) and Smokin' Soul, live fire seafood cooking.

· Father/Daughter v Mother/Son baking competition with Graham Herterich, The Cupcake Bloke.

· Homemade Whiskey Cocktails with Oisin Davis · Cully & Sully · Local honey and live bee demo.

· Fermented drinks with BKultured.

· Valentia Vermouth with Orla and Anna Snook O'Carroll.

See https://www.feastcork.com/