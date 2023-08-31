East Cork food festival has lots on offer - here are some highlights

A FESTIVAL of food celebrating all that is good and tasty about East Cork returns this autumn, with a fun and thoughtful programme of events from September 7 to 10.
Since 2017, the Midleton-based festival has expanded to nearby colourful towns and villages attracting up to 30,000 visitors annually and providing a late season boost for tourism and hospitality.
This year, festival highlights can be found in the pretty villages of Rostellan and Ballinrostig, beachside at Ballybranigan, and harbourside in picturesque Ballycotton and Whitegate.
Across five days, festival goers can take part in sumptuous dining events, immersive cinema experiences, engaging talks and workshops, and wander the festival market with tastes and sips that celebrate the rich culinary landscape of this corner of Cork.
Visit Rostellan Farm with its own dairy, farmshop and café to learn about how a modern-day dairy farm works. Meet the cows and the animals at the small petting farm, and finish with a taste of farm fresh milk.
Poc Ar Buile, Ballinrostig, €10pp, book via Eventbrite A special fEast edition of this monthly sustainable fair and clothes swap with local crafters, makers and creators showcasing their work. Enjoy a bite to eat from local vendors on the evening.
Sample a variety of exquisite coffees from roasters Belllane and The Golden Bean, how to make the perfect brew, and a mini-barista class with Corkbeg Coffee owner, Grainne Gormley. Finish with boozy coffees.
Does what it says on the tin in Midleton’s hottest spot for cracking cocktails. Ticket includes a cocktail and canapé board selection per person.
Dine the night away with a smorgasbord of seafood, cocktails, and music.
An interactive beekeeping workshop on a working farm with honey tastings from the hive and warming cups of wild tea.
An evening of French 'wine-ing' and dining with a four-course meal of classic French dishes paired with organic wines from Liberty Wines.
I’m hosting this exciting panel discussion for fEast on "Climate Conscious Food" with Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School, Dr Eoin Lettice of UCC School of BEES, Bryan McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Farm, and Ali Honour a celebrated chef and #beanishow campaigner. The event includes a Bertha’s & Gin reception, a long-table two-course lunch, and a tour of Ballyvolane House, Gardens and Distillery.
Greywood Arts hosts this Happy Hour event at their new Coach House Creative Hub serving Rebel City Distillery’s signature Maharani High Queen cocktails with live music and an interactive poetry project.
A night of seafood, wine pairings and whiskey with Ballycotton Seafood at Midelton’s newest eatery.
At this Surf'n'Turf themed barbeque, expect chargrilled Hereford sirloin steak topped with Asian-style prawns, onion confit, baby gem lettuce, ranch dressing served on grilled ciabatta and served with a pint of Seachurch’s own Ballycotton IPA. Music from George Murphy & The Rising Sons.
An evening of tapas from around the world with accompanying wine.
Put your knowledge to the test at this evening of interactive foodie trivia fun with prizes a-plenty on offer.
Join French Beans owner, Candice, for a special fEast pop-up in beautiful Rostellan Woods.
Hosted by Niamh's Larder in association with Clean Coasts Ballynamona and Greywood Arts, this event encompasses a beach clean, junk art, and food, coffee and BKultured drinks in a stunning location.
A ladies’ only Bottomless Luncheon for a fun-filled time with bottomless prosecco and signature SAGE cocktails.
A family-friendly beekeeping workshop, honey tastings and how to grow your own food. Take home some seed pots to put your skills into practice.
Ballymaloe brings you a ‘moment to meal’ dining experience to the fast-paced movie, 'Chef', staring Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson. Mojitos on arrival, big ol’ Cuban sandwiches with fries, and beignets for the sweet tooths, all cooked up by chef Sinead Doran.
Brunch to beats, kickback with a cocktail, and meet the makers as you hear the story of Valentia Island Vermouth - Ireland's first vermouth made using local plants from the island, wine from the mountains near Madrid and blended with caramel to make this sweet artisan vermouth which has been named as one of the Top Ten vermouths in the world.
Join marine biologist and seaweed expert, Frances Gallagher, identifying and foraging edible seaweed. Learn how to use seaweed in food and drinks in a cocktail masterclass with mixologist, Shane Quigley.
Sample food prepared by My Place community members with roots in fifteen countries around the world.
Bricks4kidz East Cork host a 45-minute play with 2D Mosaic bricks and Technic models.
A day long street fEast festival with markets, family fun, live music and food writer Joe McNamee’s freewheeling Grub Circus featuring guest chefs, cocktails and more! Highlights include:
· Aishling Moore (Goldie) and Smokin' Soul, live fire seafood cooking.
· Father/Daughter v Mother/Son baking competition with Graham Herterich, The Cupcake Bloke.
· Homemade Whiskey Cocktails with Oisin Davis · Cully & Sully · Local honey and live bee demo.
· Fermented drinks with BKultured.
· Valentia Vermouth with Orla and Anna Snook O'Carroll.