Wedding of the Week: Couple pick dog-friendly Cork venue to host their perfect day

AN engagement during the middle of lockdown led to the marriage this summer of Eva McGregor and Jeff McCormick, who live in Carrigaline.

They are both originally from Mullingar in Co Westmeath, but moved to Cork six years ago.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

Recalling how they first met, Eva said: “We met in a nightclub in Mullingar called the Lane Club 10 years ago, but it actually took himself three years to ask me out on a date, and the rest is history.”

Eva McGregor and Jeff McCormick were married at the Charleville Park Hotel this summer.

They were engaged at home on Valentine’s Day, 2021, in the middle of lockdown.

They were married in a beautiful ceremony in the Charleville Park Hotel on June 3.

Recalling her dress, Eva said: “I wanted something a bit different for my dress than the usual white wedding dress, I got it from Mizz Rio in Dublin, and I am so glad I did.

I had tried on white dresses and I just knew that they weren’t for me, I wanted something with a bit of colour and a bit of fun, and of course I had to get pockets built into it, I couldn’t imagine not having pockets on the day.

The bride’s sister Megan was maid of honour. Best friend Leona, sisters Chloe and Lauren and Jeff’s sister Monique (bridesmaids). Trevor (best man), Samuel (junior best man), Daniel, Damien, Kieran (groomsmen).

Eva’s mother-in-law bought her the ‘most amazing’ shoes from Monsoon. Claire Tracey did make-up on the day and Myra Clifford did the hair.

Eva said: “It was so lovely to have our families around us, almost everyone had travelled to be with us, a lot from the Midlands, but Jeff’s parents James and Emeline came from Canada along with his aunty Trish, who had travelled from America, and his groomsman Kieran, who had come all the way from Australia to be with us on the day.

The couple said people travelled from all over for the wedding, including many from abroad, which meant a lot to them.

“We had the most romantic and personalised ceremony thanks to the amazing Carol Cotter.

We had so many of our family and friends involved in it as we had readings, reflections and a handfasting ceremony, and we also had everyone who came be part of the day by warming our rings which was amazing.

The reception continued on in the hotel.

Eva said: “They are dog-friendly which was one of our reasons for choosing here, along with the amazing venue and great food.

Looking towards a bright future.

“We had Munster String Quartet for the ceremony and drinks reception, and we had Bryan McDonnell as our DJ for the whole evening, which we are so glad we did, he was great and was really able to read the crowd, we had a dance off and everything.”

The couple were wed at Charleville Park Hotel, but had some photographs taken by Dermot Sullivan in the beautiful Doneraile Park.

Celebrations continued the day after too.

A magical day was had.

As to the most memorable thing about the couple’s big day?

“Being able to have our two dogs with us, along with all of our family and friends to celebrate with,” said Eva.