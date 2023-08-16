Meet the Cork siblings whose hiking treks help singles find love

IF you want to find love and a soul-mate, why not take a hike?

A Cork brother and sister team have set up a walking group with a difference - as it aims to help single people connect with other like-minded singletons.

The hope is that the great outdoors will breathe life into people’s love lives.

Nathan and Cora Kingerlee want singles to lace up their boots and take their first steps to love with a new dating group with a difference.

How was the romantic idea hatched?

“The idea came about as there is the odd speed dating event in the cities, but there aren’t many opportunities for meeting people in Ireland beyond using dating apps, especially in rural Ireland,” says Cora.

“I got chatting with my brother Nathan, who lives and operates in Glengarriff, and who is CEO of Outdoors Ireland. We came up with the plan for a hike, specifically for singles as a simple solution for this modern-day issue.

A fun, outdoorsy way to meet like-minded people and potentially that someone special.

The hope is that fun new activities amid spell-binding landscapes and beautiful scenery will spark a sense of adventure and romance. With feelgood endorphins pumping and the escape from the anxieties of modern life, in good company; who knows what might happen?

“Exactly!” says Cora, who runs a holistic wellness business and who works as a psychic healer, reiki master, and spiritual mentor.

Cora Kingerlee, who has set up a singles hiking group with her brother, Nathan.

She is in tune with nature and in tune with the senses.

“I run a reiki clinic form Brosnan’s Pharmacy in Kenmare and Parknasilla Resort in Sneem,” said Cora. “I also take clients online, run online personal development courses, host retreats, cacao ceremonies and reiki training.”

Cora feels that there is a need these days for an alternative, fun, healthy way to meet your soul-mate. Where better and more conducive way to find love than in swoon-worthy spots, acting as back-drops to ignite romance?

People, while enjoying the great outdoors, can take the opportunity to reopen the channel of communication, undisturbed by the hectic pace of modern life.

“There is a need for this as, in the times that we live in now, there has been such a rise in using our phones for everything,” said Cora.

I felt an authentic, real, face-to-face space needed to be created for singles; to get out there and meet new people.

It is easy for love to blossom amid the beauty of Mother Nature. There are fewer distractions and people can soak up the good company in breathtaking surroundings, forming bonds and friendships.

Some people choose to remain single, don’t they?

“Being single can be a choice,” said Cora. “But it can also be because people have limiting beliefs, fears, or unconscious blocks around meeting someone.

“Some people love dating apps and things like that, but some need a more real, old-fashioned, simple space to meet someone, and I think that is what we are creating in introducing singles hikes.”

Cora is a good guide to forming meaningful relationships.

“I work and mentor people through change and transformation in this time of great awakening on earth, as the vibration of the planet and human consciousness is rising and we watch the old systems and ways crumble before us,” she said.

“I guide people back to their hearts and back home to themselves, teaching them to quieten the mind and the extended noise so they can really hear their inner guidance and intuition, and discover who they really are; who they were before the world told them who to be.”

But, when it comes to heterosexual couples, men are from Mars and women are from Venus, sometimes worlds apart; are they not?

Cora laughs and agrees there should be a meeting of minds.

“These hikes will appeal to singles, those who have tried online dating, and it’s not for them. Those who would like to meet someone in a relaxed outdoorsy, fun setting. What better place than Mother Nature?”

What is the current dating scene in Ireland like?

“Society has gone very logical, very in the ego/thinking mind,” said Cora.

People are busy, they have no time, quick swipe, right to left, dismissal then, and that’s it.

“There is a need for people to come back into their hearts more, to move from the head down into the heart and to actually create the time and space to meet someone, and also do inner work that may be required - aka, moving through inner beliefs, and anxieties they may have around meeting a partner, a divine counterpart.

“It’s my belief that when we come into divine unison within ourselves, we will then be a vibrational match to come into union on the external also. Every single person we meet has something to teach us,” explained Cora.

“Some are karmic relationships, trauma bonds which will teach us valuable lessons and mirror back parts of ourselves we need to heal. Some are short-term; some are for the long haul. It’s all for our learning, highest good, and soul growth.

“If you do want to meet someone, these hikes will be a beautiful way to perhaps step out of your comfort zone and let your heart lead the way.”

The hikes are “completely open to everyone,” said Cora.

“Whoever shows up on the day, shows up. Trust that you will meet the people you are to meet.”

The possibilities are promising.

“Perhaps it’s a wonderful new connection that comes out of it,” said Cora. “Perhaps it’s a remarkable conversation and a new friend. Whatever it is, it will be perfectly in divine orchestration, just for you.”

Nathan Kingerlee is a great fan of the outdoors, and is hoping the singles treks he is organising will help people find love

Nathan will try to source the guys.

“It has always been a constant issue to find males,” he said.

Girls make the effort and take the plunge. Guys tend to hang back.

And drag their feet?

“Yes, they often do,” said Nathan. “I can’t picture guys telling their mates they went on a singles weekend, for instance.”

Will the hikes appeal to male, fun-loving, nature-lovers?

“I hope so,” said Nathan.

“I did a quick Instagram post, and the feedback was to tear away with it.”

Nathan has worked, mountaineered, climbed and kayaked throughout Ireland and Scotland, and has been a professional instructor and guide since 2001.

He has also skied and rock-climbed in the French Alps and in Spain, and embarked on multi-day solo sea kayaks.

But has he ever undertaken a project like this before?

“I ran a two-day outdoor event before,” said Nathan. “There was one marriage out of it and a couple of couples got together.

“We’ll see how this goes, a simple hike in the hills and mountains, getting away from phones and screens, with less formality involved, should prove a good grounding for relationship forming and bonding.”

Nath and his sister really want to reach out and help couples meet.

“It’s not really a money-making project,” said Nathan. “It’s more a hiking group.”

The local pub may no longer hold a place in people’s hearts when it comes to finding love.

“People who don’t go for pints on a Friday night will find meeting in the great outdoors a good alternative,” said Nathan.

In recent times, I found walking groups and fun runs gain momentum where forming friendships are concerned.

When will the hikes take place?

“The hiking trips will run monthly on a Sunday morning, meeting at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff at 9.30am and then car-pooling and heading up to the hills around Glengarriff. The hikes are beginner-friendly, although some basic fitness is needed.

“Hiking boots with ankle support are essential,” said Nathan.

“The next autumn date will be announced soon on the Facebook page. People can join us there for updates.”

See https://www.facebook.com/groups/singleshikinggroup

Also, follow Cora on Instagram for more information. https://www.instagram.com/iamcoraowan/.