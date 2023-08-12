Summer soap, episode 12: A reconciliation... but for Daniel or Eamon?

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started last Monday and concludes today. Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the final episode, it’s Ali’s grandfather’s funeral and all the main characters are there...

ALI, Lydia and Gran sit pressed together in the first pew at St Columba’s. Grandad lies in the casket at the top of the church, dressed in a pressed navy suit that Gran picked out. His hair is swept to the side, and he looks peaceful.

The well-worn fedora hat, synonymous with Gerry O’Neill, sits on the altar amongst the lilies. Ali feels smothered by the warm, moist air in the church, and the choking incense.

Neighbours, friends and old GAA pals of Grandad’s shake their hands in turn, offering muted sympathies and fond memories. Lydia’s friends sympathise, as do her colleagues from the Bons, and even some patients. Gran is inundated with former colleagues from the national school, bridge players, and cousins.

Fr Eamon greets the family before he begins Mass. He seems to be especially sorry for Lydia’s loss, and grips her hands for almost a minute. Ali shakily reads the prayers of the faithful and Lydia sings Grandad’s favourite song, Raglan Road, in her clear, rich voice. Ali bawls.

After the Gospel, Fr Eamon makes a short eulogy.

“I had the great pleasure of knowing Gerry O’Neill, and his wife Mary, since coming to the parish. Gerry was a kind and generous man and well-respected in his community. He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and was steadfast in his support and love for his family. Gerry served as a local councillor for this constituency for a number of years, and in that time, he opened the community centre, ensured the addition of a special needs’ classroom in the national school, and campaigned for free secondary education. He was also a super sportsman, representing Cork in both football and hurling.”

Fr Eamon puts his notes down on the lectern and looks directly at Lydia.

On a personal note, Gerry was very welcoming to me, and I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Mary, Lydia, Ali, and all his friends and family.

Ali hears her name called on the slow walk to the grave. Daniel stops by her side, and tries to hug her, but she raises one hand for him to stop.

“Oh Ali, I’m so sorry. I know you were so close.”

His face looks pained and this confuses her.

“Let me know what I can do. I care so much about you,” he says.

“You can leave and let me grieve with my family,” she says.

“I thought you might need some comfort.”

“The last person I want comfort from is you. Go home. To your fiancée.”

“But me and Michelle are really over this time, Ali.”

He grips his hands together as if to beg.

“Please give me a second chance. I miss you.”

“The only man I could ever trust is dead in that coffin.” Ali points.

Please, don’t ever talk to me again.

She walks away without a second look.

******

She catches up to her mam and Gran before Fr Eamon starts his prayers. Ali carefully tosses her Grandad’s hat and Cork hurling jersey on top of the coffin, and her mam and Gran and extended family drop white lilies into the grave. Gran invites the other mourners to lunch in a hotel nearby, and Lydia and Ali stay by the graveside for a minute more.

Fr Eamon approaches then.

“I’m so sorry for your losses. Everyone I met with spoke so highly of him, and had so many stories to share about his kindness and his humour.”

He leans in and whispers, “Some of which I couldn’t have shared from the altar.”

Lydia laughs then, though tears still fall down her cheeks.

“Sounds like Dad.”

“You sang beautifully.’"

“You gave a lovely eulogy,” Lydia says, before leaning into Eamon for a hug.

Eamon holds her gently and says, “I’m sorry for so much, Lydia.

I’m sorry you had to face so much by yourself. I’m sorry I wasn’t here. I don’t think this is the perfect time to say this...

He looks over Lydia’s head to Ali when he says, “But I’ve decided to tell the bishop about my relationship to you both. That I am so proud of you, and intent on pursuing whatever kind of relationship you’ll let me have with you.”

He kisses the top of Lydia’s head softly. “I don’t want to miss anything anymore.”

Ali looks to the grave and pauses to think. Finally, she says, “I think I’d like that.”