Wedding of the Week: A most amazing day...

A CHRISTMAS Eve proposal led to the wedding this summer of Aisling McCarthy and Patrick Donovan.

Aisling is originally from Limerick and Patrick is from Crosshaven, and the couple now live in Carrigaline.

They had their wedding reception at Actons Hotel, Kinsale, joined by family and friends.

The couple have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Christmas Eve, 2019, in Crosshaven. Aisling recalled: “We got engaged down at The Point in Crosshaven. It was magical as the Christmas lights were twinkling in the village and Patrick asked me to go for a walk down to The Point, and he went down on one knee and I was shocked!

“We went for a drink to a local pub afterwards but told no-one as we wanted to tell our families first. Once we arrived back to Patrick’s parents’ house, his parents were in the process of prepping the Christmas bits, but this was soon forgotten about as we all had a few drinks to celebrate and a few phone calls were made!”

On the wedding day, Patrick and the groomsmen wore Remus navy suits from Red Church on Drawbridge Street, Cork.

Aisling wore a dress from the Moderne on Lavitt’s Quay, with dress alterations by Kate in Ballincollig. Accessories were from a fabulous small Irish company called Rosie & Dott. Hair and make-up was by the talented Helena K.

On Dock beach in Kinsale, before their wedding reception at Actons Hotel.

The couple had their photos taken at Drake’s Pool in Crosshaven, Patrick’s family home, and Dock beach, Kinsale.

The photographer was Ray Terry Photography and the videographer was Denis O’Leary.

“Both Ray and Irene were amazing on the day,” the bride said.

The wedding car was provided by Wedding Vintage car hire.

Ceremony music was by the Delta String quartet and Caroline Fraher. The cake was by Celebrate With Cake.

The entertainment for the drinks reception was by The Loungeman and the band were Flog The Dog, who were amazing and had everyone on the dance floor all night.

The couple also had a selfie mirror from the Event Hub – which resulted in some very funny photographs.

Their first dance was to Stand By Me by Ben E King, followed by The Frank And Walters’ After All.

The bride said Actons Hotel were great to deal with, “nothing was too much trouble” - and she added: “We had the most amazing day and would like to thank all our family and friends for making it so special.”