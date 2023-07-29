We met on Tinder... thanks to a stroke of luck

A CHANCE connection through Tinder led to the wedding of Liam Sheehan and Danielle Earle Sheehan.

Liam is from Cork and Danielle from Wexford and they are now living near Midleton in East Cork - but their paths crossed in unusual circumstances - which the couple believe was fate.

The couple on the steps of Ditchley House, at the Radisson Blu in Little Island, where they were married and had their wedding reception.

Recalling how they met, Danielle said: “We met on Tinder and we believe it was fate that brought us together. We both set our distance limits to approximately 50km and Liam happened to be in Wexford doing a delivery and was punching in time on Tinder when he swiped right on me. So only he happened to be there, we never would have met!

“We are both in our late 40s, we met six and a half years ago, we are both extremely grateful to have found each other at this late stage of our lives.”

The couple got engaged in Belfast on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

They had a spiritual ceremony performed by the wonderful Carol Cotter in the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island, Cork, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The bride got her dress in the Moderne Bridal in Cork city, while suits were purchased from Suit Distributors, Cork.

Make-up and hair was done by Helena K and the bridal party’s hair was done by Jackie Bridgeman.

Bridesmaids were daughters Rachel Earle and Rhiona Sheehan, best man was Liam’s son Aaron Sheehan and groomsman was Liam’s brother, Don Sheehan.

Danielle said: “We were blessed to have our parents, family members and closest friends around us on our special day - a great time was had by all.”

Recalling the ceremony, Danielle said: “We performed a sand ceremony which included us and our five children, we all had our own colour sand and the thinking behind it was to show how we are now a blended family.”

The couple had their first dance to Lonestar’s Amazed. Their band was Ocean’s 6 and they kept everyone on the dance floor.

Liam, Danielle and their blended family, taking part in the sand ceremony.

They had their reception at the Radisson Blu in Little Island.

Ocean’s 6 were the band and guests all thoroughly enjoyed boogying the night away. The couple’s first dance was to Lonestar’s Amazed, choosen by the groom Liam.

Danielle said: “It was all amazing and most definitely the best day of our lives so far, but the best part was the surprise singing waiters organised by my parents Kathleen and Danny Earle.”

Photographer was Taylor Siggins O’Brien and the couple were delighted with her work and have photographs of their special day to treasure forever.