Food truck brings a taste of Mexico to Cork

BRINGING the culinary delights of Mexico to Cork - via a stop-off in New York: That’s the story of Tipsy Taco.

Steven Molloy and his partner, Caroline Hodnett, of Carrigtwohill, spent 18 years in The Big Apple before leaving in 2018, and now sell their delicious Mexican roadside snacks from a mobile food truck.

“Tipsy Taco is really taking off,” says Steven. “We are at Midleton farmers’ market every Saturday, we do corporate events and house parties as well.”

Steven, who is a manager at the Vienna Woods Hotel, learnt from the best.

We employed Mexican chefs in the pub I ran in New York, Molloys. I learnt the craft of making authentic Tacos from them.

Mexicans like their grub.

“The staff could have their lunch at the pub every day,” says Steven. “Maybe fish and chips or Shepherds pie. After a while, the Mexican employees began bringing in their own lunches, which were typically Tacos. I thought, they must be on to something here-because if I left them a dollar short in their wages they’d be up in arms! So it was surprising they didn’t avail of the free lunches, they opted for their Tacos instead.

They were making food way tastier than we were!

Steven discovered why Mexican employees preferred their own fare.

“Using healthy ingredients, fresh veggies, grilled meats, Tacos are considered a balanced meal,” he says.

“That’s because they offer a food balance of protein, fats and carbohydrates, and can be a good source of fibre, calcium and iron.”

Carnivores, omnivores, vegetarians, pescatarians, vegans... regardless of your dietary restrictions or preferences, there’s a taco at the food truck with your name on it.

The truck also serves other Mexican specialities such as wings and quesadillas. Pizzas and burgers are out there already - people have eaten them a hundred times over.

“We wanted to bring something different here, so we are bringing New York to Cork! People are queuing up for Tacos and quesadillas,” says Steven, who is originally from Kildare.

They don’t get tipsy though?

Steven laughs.

“The tipsy part happens at evening corporate events and private house parties.

We recently did a pre-wedding party, catering for 24 guests before they headed off to a wedding.

“My mate, John Tynan, who is a teacher at MTU, is chief bar-tender and chief bottle washer. He brings all the frills, he provides the glasses, napkins, mixers and the liqueurs required for the cocktails. The host provides the spirits as we don’t have a liquor licence. But it works very well. He’ll come to your house and set up everything and work away, shaking cocktails for your guests for up to three hours.”

John looks the part too.

“He is decked out in his waist-coat and dickie bow, looking very professional!” says Stephen. “Catering for parties and events is the way to go and John loves getting the gigs. He’s really enthusiastic, helping people to choose cocktail options for their party. The corporate events are great too, we cater a lot for Pepsi. We can serve 150 people in one hour.

“Tacos are fast to get out. Once they are put together, it’s just a matter of handing them out.”

Why did Steven opt to travel to the USA 22 years ago?

“My older brother was in charge of the golf club at the K club,” he says.

“At age 15 and 16, I caddied at the golf club for American guests. I always got them because they tip well! I met Americans from Texas and New York, and they opened my mind to what is out there in the world.

“Talking to business people from America, I decided I’d go there some time and my aim was to open a bar in New York. My aunt and uncle have a bar in Offaly and I often helped out there during school holidays; I got to like the trade very much.”

Steven, filled with the joys of youth and full of ambition, headed across the Atlantic to new ventures and new opportunities.

“I landed in New York during the millennium. Once I got to New York, I got into the bar business and opened Molloys Irish pub just off Times Square.

There were a lot of Irish customers in the summer, but mostly American-Irish during 12 months of the year.

In 2007, Caroline joined Steven in New York. The pair made a good team. Where did they meet?

“Caroline worked at the K club,” says Steven. “I used to be back and forth from New York and on one occasion I was at the 21st party for Deborah, Caroline’s sister’s. We got together then, and we’re together ever since.”

The couple, who live in Castleredmond, Midleton, have a son, Casey, 10.

“He’s the reason we left New York to come back home,” says Steven. “We wanted our son to have an Irish upbringing. He’s into boxing and his scrambler motorbikes. Being around family is the backbone for him.”

Was it difficult to leave the Big Apple?

“It was very hard,” says Steven. “The bar was doing well, and we had a nice house. Then Casey came along and soon it was school time. New York can be a dangerous place, so it was a family decision to move home.”

The timing was right.

“I think it was good to make the move at 40 and not at 50,” says Steven.

I wouldn’t want to be looking for a house and a job at 50.

He looked for a business opportunity.

“Tacos are part of the staple diet in the USA,” says Steven. “Here it is the sandwich. Not many people experienced the authentic taste of the Taco, complete with hot meat, beans, spices sour cream, salsa, guacamole, coriander, served with a wedge of lime. They are really tasty. We saw a niche for the Taco market, and we went for it.”

Other former employees rowed in to get the show on the road.

“Seany and Nikita used to work for us in New York,” says Steven. “We kept in contact when we moved. They have a business in Northern Ireland, ‘Streat School’, and they custom built our food truck when we gave them an idea of what we wanted.”

Tipsy Taco is at full-whack at the weekends.

“We could have a corporate event to cater for on Friday, we’re at the Midleton Farmers’ market on Saturday and we generally have a party to cater for on Saturday night. It was a slow process, and now it is proving very popular.”

What is the recipe for success?

“The Mexicans are good cooks,” says Steven.

They are brought up on fresh fruit and vegetables which are growing all around them. They don’t do processed food.

“We’ve been to Mexico a few times and the food is fresh and delicious. The Mexican people know how to use complementary flavours in their food.”

What of the future?

“We’re hoping to get another food truck on the road,” says Steven. “That’s the plan.”

Anything else?

“Well, it’s great to be in The Echo. Then we’ll be famous!”