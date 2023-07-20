'We have another amazing lineup for Cork's Joy in the Park this year'

TELL us about yourself;

I have been involved in music since I can remember. I moved to Cork in 2002 to study music at UCC and as a musician, have performed across Ireland. I have worked within the music and arts sector since 2010 and look after publicity for the Live At The Marquee series in Cork for Aiken Promotions.

I am also organiser and curator for Joy In The Park. It's a free event for everyone, taking place in Fitzgerald’s Park on Sunday July 23rd, 11am-6pm.

In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, I created Joy In The Park, which took place for the first time last year, as a celebration of life and to highlight the importance of minding our mental health and well-being.

It's about bringing the community together and finding our Joy.

We have another amazing lineup this year including The Frank & Walters, John Spillane, Aoife Scott, Karen Underwood, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, with loads more music, spoken word, children’s entertainment, circus, storytelling, arts & crafts, food stalls, wellness activities and a mental health support hub.

Where were you born?

Lincoln in the UK

Where do you live?

We moved to Carrigaline twenty one years ago and have lived here ever since.

Family?

I'm married to Carl with three children, Hannah, Thomas and Jack, although my eldest Hannah is 26 this year and lives and works in Copenhagen.

Best friend?

I have a few close friends, who are also family so I'll mention my oldest friend Julie, who I've known for over 40 years. She lives in Lincolnshire and I'm well due a visit!

Linda Plover and husband Carl.

Earliest childhood memory?

I have memories of coming over to Ireland to visit family in Bagenalstown in county Carlow. I have a memory from when I was seven years old; we were on the late night ferry crossing and some trad musicians were playing music on the top deck outside. I'm guessing that it would have been an impromptu gathering, probably from a tour in the UK. Anyway, I was captivated by the tunes and the atmosphere breaking through what was essentially a brisk dark night on the Irish sea.

I have always associated this memory with what Ireland means to me and my love of music.

Person you most admire?

Anyone who puts themselves out there to create change to make the world a better place.

Person who most irritates you?

I wouldn't want to call anyone out, but I'm irritated by narcissism and disingenuity. It's exhausting for anyone on the receiving end.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Someone who is really good at accounts.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Mallorca. Me encanta España! We've gone there most years as the children have grown up. I would like to travel the world, however for a family holiday, being able to go back to a place that we love and are familiar with makes for a relaxing break - We love the sun, the sea, the landscape, the people, the language and the food.

Favourite TV programme?

I'm a bit of a netflix binger. I loved watching Sweet Tooth with my son recently, but then one of my all time favourites has to be Breaking Bad - fantastic character development.

Favourite radio show?

I'm a flitter - at the risk of sitting on the fence, I listen to both 96FM and Red FM, whether it's the breakfast show or Neil Prendeville on Red or PJ Coogan on 96FM - I might be a 'blow in', but I love all things Cork.

For alternative music, I do enjoy radio 6 (even though I'm just outside the demographic apparently..)

Your signature dish if cooking?

Traditional Sunday dinner.

Favourite restaurant?

We went to Cafe Paradiso for the first time the other week. The food is exquisite; each course is carefully served and the staff are lovely.

Last book you read?

'The Midnight Library' by Matt Haig and I've just started reading 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'

Best book you read?

'A Thousand Splendid Suns' by Khaled Hosseini. It was so visceral, it had me literally sobbing at one point.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

The Damned 'Darkadelic' on vinyl for my husband's birthday, but for myself, 'In Another Light' by John Spillane. We went to his album launch at Music Zone a couple of months back.

Favourite song?

Bat For Lashes 'Laura'

One person you would like to see in concert?

I always regret not getting around to see Leonard Cohen when he was alive. I would really like to see Radiohead in concert. We have all their albums and I can't believe we haven't actually gone to one of their gigs yet!

Do you have a pet?

We have two female cats, Luna & Dave (I know...)

Morning person or night owl?

Morning Person.

Your proudest moment?

Bringing my children into the world.

Spendthrift or saver?

very much a saver, though rarely possible...

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

The housing crisis is just awful. I understand in the city there are so many empty spaces above shops, as well as buildings left unattended. That in itself is so wasteful and in light of so many people needing a place to live, it's crazy.

I don't hear any concrete plan being put together to help people find homes.

Surely renovating these city spaces and creating homes (similar to what they have in other parts of Europe), would be one area that could help. It would prevent buildings falling into ruin, as well as breathing more life into the city.

What makes you happy?

I love playing music and being in my garden, sometimes at the same time.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered for my love of music, making things happen and being there when needed.

What else are you up to at the moment?

At the moment, I'm rehearsing for some up-coming shows with my husband and music partner Wasps vs Humans for a number of dates across Ireland in August and September. As well as that, it's very much Joy In The Park, Countdown is well and truly on!!

www.joyinthepark.com for full line up and times.