Summer Soap (Episode 11): Charlotte plans her wedding

In the penultimate episode, Charlotte moves on from Seán and plans her big day with Gregory...

THREE days remained before she was to become Charlotte Dunne. The previous four months had passed in a haze of harried calls to florists and caterers and the reception venue, a secluded, elegant hotel nestled in West Cork.

Of course, the temptation to contact Seán hadn’t left her. She wanted more than anything to explain to him, to tell him the truth and hold him in her arms, but that was not to be.

One day, when she was particularly struggling, she received a call from her mother with a question about the wedding. Just before she hung up, her mother asked about Seán.

“By the way, yer old friend seems to be getting on well. Funny, I always thought it would be the two of ye at the altar.”

Charlotte felt her face drain of colour. “You talked to him?”

Well, no, but Rosie Callaghan came in for a drink the other night and told me about the new house and business and things.

“The house?”

“Ah, I’m shocked, I thought ye would’ve known. Maybe if ye came down home more you’d know. Anyway, the Walshes moved into old O’Leary’s house. Couldn’t dream of where they got the money, though. There’s a good few acres and Seán’s opened a repair shop on the property. Seems to be making a killing already. Sure, people feel for him with those girls and his dead mother, but I’m glad to see it. They were always good to ye.”

Charlotte could recall the property in question, a beautiful, sprawling white house with lush fields surrounding it. She couldn’t help but smile to know that her sacrifice hadn’t been in vain. They were doing well.

Yes, that’s... that’s great. I have to go, mam.

“Go on, go on.”

She had her final dress appointment in an hour, and as she got ready, she was filled with more contentment than she’d felt in months. Gregory had kept his word about the payments, and Seán’s life was coming together. Their affair had just been a mistake.

Although Gregory still kept an edge of coldness about him, it was disintegrating by the day, and the important thing was that they were still together. Things were progressing just as they should.

Laura joined her for the fitting. At first, she’d asked Charlotte continually about Seán and what she was feeling, but eventually, Charlotte had told her, firmly, that it was all a mistake and that she didn’t want to bring him up again.

When Charlotte talked about Gregory and the wedding, Laura looked at her curiously, as though she knew that there was more than she was letting on, but she never asked again.

Charlotte came out of the dressing room to the area where Laura was waiting. The shop attendant ushered her over to the mirror where she gazed at herself, at the luxurious satin fabric that hugged her curves perfectly before flaring into a ballgown.

The attendant laced the bodice and sat the veil on top of her head, arranging her curls beneath it.

“There,” she said, stepping back to allow Charlotte and Laura to see it.

Charlotte spun slowly in the mirror, rotating to face Laura, whose eyes were filled with tears.

“You’re the most beautiful bride, Char’,” she said, and stood up to embrace her friend. After she broke away, she paused for a minute to study Charlotte with that familiar, inquisitive gaze. Laura took both of Charlotte’s hands in hers.

“Are you...” she began, before shaking her head. She squeezed Charlotte’s hands. “No. Never mind.”

Charlotte squeezed back, forcing a grin onto her face. Laura presented a wan smile in return, and they exchanged a nod before the attendant returned for the final alterations.