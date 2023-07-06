Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Person to Person: I want to pursue my dream of being an original artist

Musician Steven Falvey has just released his debut single. Here he talks about his love of music, ongoing studies, as well as some of his favourite things
 Steven Falvey, who released his debut single 'A Thousand Reasons' recently.

Tell us about yourself;

My name is Steven Falvey and I am a full time musician. I am a Cork man and a student in Cork School of Music. My debut single ‘A Thousand Reasons’ is available on all streaming platforms now. Take a listen!

I enrolled in the Popular Music degree course in Cork School of Music in 2020 as a mature student. I’m currently loving my time there.

My goal is to finish out the course next year and continue to pursue my dream of being an original artist. Check out my website and my socials to keep up to date!

Where were you born?

Ballincollig.

Where do you live?

Blarney/Killeens.

Family?

I have two sisters and one brother. My dad who lives next door is my biggest fan. My girlfriend is also a musician. I can’t forget to mention my dog Lexi who is top of the list.

Best friend?

I’m lucky enough to have a few close friends. Peadar O’Callaghan is a big contender for best friend.

Earliest childhood memory?

I can remember my parents’ wedding in Florida in 1999 when I was only about 2!

Person you most admire?

Blindboy bar none.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Boston in 2018 was unforgettable. Barcelona in 2018 too.

Favourite TV programme?

Catastrophe is gas.

Favourite radio show?

I prefer a good podcast than radio.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Anything slow cooker related is right up my alley.

Favourite restaurant?

Mai Fitz’s in Lissarda hands down. Cannot be beaten for a good roast beef.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Myself and my girlfriend are big into Bonnie Raitt at the moment.

Favourite song?

It’s a close one between ‘The Rock and Roll Kids’ – Paul Harrington and ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover’ – Paul Simon.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Easy. That would be Paul McCartney.

Do you have a pet?

I have a dog called Lexi.

Your proudest moment?

Probably releasing my first single.

Spendthrift or saver?

I’m capable of both.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

There’s no Mai Fitz’s in Blarney.

What makes you happy?

Creating music and chilling with the pooch Lexi.

How would you like to be remembered?

I’ll probably be remembered as “the music guy who was a bit loud but he was sound”. I’m okay with that.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m always making new music. Keep your ear to the ground!

