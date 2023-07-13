Summer Soap (Episode 10): Charlotte calls Seán: It’s over, she tells him

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started last Monday week and runs till Saturday. You can catch up on the entire series so far here.

Called Charlotte’s Choice, this story is about a Cork woman and her tangled love life, and was written by Gabrielle Dufrene, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the tenth episode, Charlotte’s fiancé coldly tells her she must call Seán and tell him he is history...





SEÁN called Charlotte repeatedly over the next few days, and her guilt rose every time she glanced at her phone. She kept it on silent, naturally, but allowed herself a glance at the steady call log.

Charlotte may have had a hard time deciding what to do, but now that her mind was made up, she was dedicated to the preservation of whatever love remained between her and Gregory.

There was a reason she’d chosen to be with him, after all - his easy charm, his thoughtfulness, his hard-working and devoted nature. These were still qualities he possessed.

Nothing was preventing them from going back to the way they were, she told herself.

She’d prepared a steak dinner for the two of them. It was a Friday evening and neither had plans.

Since the ultimatum, they’d rarely been home at the same time, save sleeping next to each other, when she’d never felt further away from her fiancé. It was obvious he was maintaining a chilly distance from her. So she’d specifically asked him to be home for dinner, in an attempt at a peace offering. She cooked everything he liked and arranged it all beautifully.

“This is very nice,” Gregory said as he sat down at the table. “Thank-you.”

“Of course,” Charlotte answered quickly. “Is there anything else you want?”

“No.”

They ate in silence for a few minutes, until Gregory spoke.

There’s something you need to do.

“Oh?” Charlotte replied, uneasily, moving her potatoes around with her fork.

“I want you to call him and put this whole business to rest.”

Charlotte looked up at him.

“I don’t think I need to...“

“Oh, but you do. Tell him to never contact you again. I want you to do it now.”

“Now?” She muttered weakly.

“Yes, now. I want to have a nice dinner. So do it now.”

Charlotte rose from the table and took her phone off the counter, where it had been charging. She sat back down and pulled up Seán’s contact.

“On speaker, please,” Gregory added, as he raised a bite to his mouth.

She pressed the speaker icon and listened to the rings. Please don’t pick up, she willed.

“Charlotte,” Seán answered. “I was waiting for you, why didn’t you...”

I’m sorry, Seán, but we can’t talk anymore. It was all a big mistake, and that’s all. I don’t want you to contact me again. I’m going to block your number.

“Wait, please, no...“

“I’m sorry, but I’m getting married. I can’t talk to you anymore.”

“But you don’t love him! You love me! We could build a life together-“

“She doesn’t love you,” Gregory bellowed, lunging to pick up her phone. Charlotte moved feebly to stop him, but to no avail.

“You can’t give her what she deserves. You’re a pathetic swine and if you call her again, you’ll regret it, I promise you that. She doesn’t love you. Move on.”

And with that, Gregory hung up. He tapped the screen several times before returning it to Charlotte.

“He’s blocked. Don’t contact him again.”

Charlotte took a deep breath.

“I won’t. But how do I know you’re being honest about the money?”

“Oh, that? You can send them yourself if you want. In fact, I encourage it. I set up the trust already with the family accountant. If not for all this, I’d feel for the lad, I really would. All those kids to raise by himself. But anyway, the cheques are set to be sent on the third of the month. I’ll send you the number if you want to check with the accountant. Just say you’re my fiancée.

“But I find out you’ve talked to him - which I will, if you decide to be that stupid - you’re both done. Now enough of this,” he concluded, sitting back in his chair. “Let’s enjoy our dinner.”