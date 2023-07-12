Volunteers of Cork: Everyone pitches in at Ballinlough Community Garden

Finbarr O'Riordan is a senior product manager with Dell and volunteers with Ballinlough Community Garden, as well as coaching underage football and camogie with Nemo Rangers.

The community garden is one of many excellent initiatives organised under the umbrella of the Ballinlough Residents’ Association which also includes the Men’s Shed, Tidy Towns and an Active Retirement group.

In 2022, they welcomed the Cork Penny Dinners and High Hopes Choir to sing at the newly established community garden, which has been a hive of activity since its inception.

Ballinlough Birds was another wonderful event hosted by the Ballinlough Tidy Towns group, in association with BirdWatch Ireland, where they conducted a survey and at least 24 types of birds were identified as inhabiting the area.

The Ballinlough Community Garden is located on the Japanese gardens right in the heart of Ballinlough. It was established in 2022 with the help of ‘Green Spaces for Health’ and the Cork City Council.

How did you start on your volunteering journey?

We began with the community garden in the Japanese gardens in Spring, 2022, it came about through a flyer and I offered to help.

What is the best thing for you about your volunteer work?

Giving back to the community, new friends, the fresh air and the sense of achievement as we have seen the garden grow and get established.

Finbarr O'Riordan with his kids, Jess, Stephen and Tom at Ballinlough Community Garden

What do you do in the garden?

Planting, weeding and maintenance of the garden, it’s a team effort and everyone pitches in when they have the time. We work closely with the tidy towns in Ballinlough and do regular clean-ups also in the park.

How does the overall volunteer work impact the community?

I think it allows people to get to know one another in the community with a shared interest.

I’ve gotten to know neighbours who I would consider friends, who I would not have gotten the opportunity to meet otherwise.

I think that is very beneficial for the area and creates a strong sense of community.

I think the local community really benefit, the Ardfallen retirement village is next door and the residents like to enjoy the garden, and also walkers and visitors to the park enjoy seeing the plants and flowers. We’ve provided seats and benches for quiet reflection.

Has the volunteer work given you a different perspective on life?

I think community volunteering is important for an area and helps builds a sense of pride, I think instilling this with my own kids is important and they help also.

From an environmental perspective, I think anything you can do to help is important, planting one tree is a small gesture but if everyone did this, it would greatly enhance the biodiversity of our country.

What kind of interactions do you have with people when volunteering?

General chats about the weather, news and sport, we try to meet on Thursdays and Sundays and have regular large meet-ups when we can.

What do you do to unwind?

Usually watch sport or a movie. I do find gardening gives you good head-space also.

What is the biggest challenge when volunteering?

Finding time! It’s tough to juggle everything but you can always carve out an hour in the evenings or the weekend if you’re committed to it.

Shout-outs to fellow volunteers?

Clare O’Driscoll is the driving force behind the garden and has done trojan work in establishing it. Our horticulturist Carol O’Sullivan helped us establish our new Sensory Garden, and all the other garden volunteers who have given their time. Also Maria from Green Spaces for Health. The City Council have been very supportive with us, including our local councillors Terry Shannon and our new Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy, who both come from the area.

Goals for the future?

To grow, we hope to add more projects in the area that will promote biodiversity and enhance Ballinlough. Clare has established strong links with the primary schools in our area and we get them involved as much as possible, and education for kids on the importance of nature is important.

How can people get involved as a volunteer with Ballinlough community Garden?

Please reach out on the Facebook page, and we welcome new members - if you can only give an hour every now and then, many hands make light work.

People can also find out a little more or get in touch by visiting our website: https://ballinloughra.ie/community-garden/