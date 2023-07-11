Summer Soap (Episode 8): Venomous Gregory delivers an ultimatum

Called Charlotte’s Choice, this story is about a Cork woman and her tangled love life, and was written by Gabrielle Dufrene, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes here. In the eighth episode, a betrayed Seán discovers Charlotte’s plans - and his response is brutal

CHARLOTTE returned 42 minutes later, her cheeks pleasantly pink with exertion, feeling refreshed. But the door, which she had certainly locked on her way out, was already open when she re-entered the apartment.

Immediately, she felt an uneasy tightness in her gut. In the hallway, standing up outside of the bedroom door, was a suitcase.

It’s okay, she thought. There’s a chance he went right into the shower and didn’t notice anything.

She took delicate steps down the hallway, her heart thudding. She entered the bedroom to find Gregory sitting, expressionless. In his lap was her open diary. He looked up, his stare blank.

Neither one spoke for a while.

Finally, Charlotte began.

“I suppose you’ve read it.”

Gregory’s mouth parted into a mirthless grin, his eyes cold.

“I suppose,” he replied, “I have.”

“Gregory, I...“

“Stop,” he said, raising his right hand, to halt her from approaching and from speaking further.

She looked down at her feet.

“You are such a fool,” he spat, shaking his head.

Do you have any idea what an inconvenience you’ve caused?

His word choice shocked her. “Inconvenience?” She looked up and held his gaze. “Gregory, I can’t tell you how sorry I am, I can’t, but I can assure you...“

“Would you just stop talking?”

She crumpled against the door frame.

“I’m glad you got to live out this little peasant fantasy of yours. And it seems you’ve made your choice. But let me tell you something. You break off this engagement and I will ruin you. I will see to it that there’s nowhere in Cork city you can go without every person knowing what a little tramp you are. I will see to it that you and this pathetic culchie have nothing. Not that that’ll be hard to do,” he laughed, his words pure venom.

He paused, thumbing the pages of the notebook.

“Lucky for you, I love you, and it wouldn’t please me to see you in that state. It would be humiliating for both of us to call the wedding off. And I’m a fair person. I always have been. Naturally, the choice will be yours.

“So, darling, if you truly want to be back in Dunmanway, if you choose him, I expect you’ll have your things gone by morning.”

Charlotte’s heart pounded and her eyes threatened to spill over with tears.

“But,” he continued, “I’ve given it a good think, and I know your little boyfriend has a family to take care of. So in the interest of magnanimity, if you choose to put this stupid little chapter to rest, I’ll see to it that a trust is arranged. Maybe an estranged cousin or great-aunt.

I’m willing to see that monthly payments are issued for the duration of the family’s need.

Charlotte struggled to process the weight of what he’d said. The tears were now freely flowing down her cheeks. She could not bring herself to look at Gregory.

She heard him rise from the bed and take a few steps toward her.

He hooked a finger under her chin and propped her head up, forcing her to look into his eyes. They were shark-like and cruel.

“I love you,” he said, his tone bitter. “Make the right choice.”

He exited the room, her diary still in his hand.

“I’m going out,” he called from down the hallway.