Cork garden is a labour of love for all the family

ON the first day of a new month the garden is looking good and grateful for the recent rain. Plants were starting to burn up and some were loosing leaves in an attempt to cope but the rain has restored green growth and the warm and humid weather has encouraged new growth. It is a great time of the year to visit gardens and get design and planting ideas for our own gardens. A recent visit to Margaret Naughton’s garden at Fornaught in Donoughmore revealed two acres of some admirable planting and garden rooms. Lots of herbaceous perennials and grasses combined with specimen tree and shrub plantings are surrounded by hedging to create a series of sheltered garden rooms.