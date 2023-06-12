Six properties on sale now in Charleville - starting from €190,000

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-kilmallock-road-charleville/4726729 - for more details contact Sarah O Keeffe on 063/23997.
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/16-orchard-heights-charleville-co-cork/4705512 - contact Derry at Sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884 for more details.
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/80-orchard-heights-charleville-co-cork/4685693 - for more details, contact Derry at Sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884.
https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-3-vale-close-charleville-co-cork/5281549 - for more details, contact Mary O Callaghan from SOC on 086/8111113.
https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-89-brindle-hill-charleville-co-cork/5281438 - for more details, contact Sarah O Keeffe on 063/23997.
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/ballynoran-ballyhea-charleville-co-cork/4687118 - call Derry at sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884 for mire.