Six properties on sale now in Charleville - starting from €190,000

CHARLEVILLE is a town in North Cork with a growing population, renowned for its agriculture and food industries.

Many of us will have passed through, but, as with many busy towns, it is only when you pull over and have a wander around that you get to appreciate all it has to offer.

It has a huge selection of shops and cafes, a lovely play park, a renowned historical society, but most notably, the friendliest of people. Everyone is so accommodating and happy to chat.

Funds for a new relief road around Charleville’s main street have been welcome news for locals and visitors alike, and as with Macroom, businesses will surely see the benefits of a quieter and safer town centre.

What about property? Estate agents tell me that even though prices of houses are lower here than in neighbouring towns, they don’t stay on the market for long as the numbers becoming available are low.

Auctioneer Sarah O’Keeffe told me many locals are buying homes that were once rented, giving a renewed vigour and facelift to estates there

I’ve picked six houses in and near Charleville’s town centre for you to ponder. All are excellent value.

1. Kilmallock Road, €235,000.

A four-bedroom family home 1.5km - walking distance - from town, this beautiful bungalow sits on a byroad. It comes with two bathrooms and is spread out over 112 m2.

There are lovely gates into the property and established trees offer privacy at the front. Inside, the house is crisp and clean and bright. One of the bedrooms would make a perfect office if needed.

For me, the prize is the size of the back garden. There is a large storage shed to the rear and only fields to the left and back of the house, so it is just calling out for a patio and seating area, maybe even a sunroom off the dining area.

Well worth a visit if you’re thinking of settling in this area.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-kilmallock-road-charleville/4726729 - for more details contact Sarah O Keeffe on 063/23997.

16, Orchard Heights, is for sale for €190,000 and ideal for first-time buyers.

2. 16, Orchard Heights, €190,000

This might be ideal for first time buyers. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is within a short walk of the Main Street.

There is a lovely green area to the front of the property. You get both a downstairs loo and a utility room, which is a bonus for family life.

The house is spotless and ready to move into. There is ample parking for two cars to the front and a gated side entrance for added security.

The back garden could be gorgeous with a little imagination and is not overlooked.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/16-orchard-heights-charleville-co-cork/4705512 - contact Derry at Sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884 for more details.

80, Orchard Heights, is for sale for €280,000 and is a 5-bed family home.

3. 80, Orchard Heights. €280,000

A large, detached family home, ready to move into, and with an impressive BER of B3.

It boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is spread over 173m2.

There is room for two cars in the driveway. The neighbouring house has hedging around the property, which is very attractive and may be an option to consider.

There is both a sitting room and a lounge so you can separate the generations to avoid fighting over the remote!

The back garden could be landscaped into an oasis of calm for the summer.

A fine-sized family home for under €300k,000 within walking distance of schools and shops.

Note - two of the four houses in this estate have gone sale agreed within weeks so property sells fast here.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/80-orchard-heights-charleville-co-cork/4685693 - for more details, contact Derry at Sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884.





A secluded three-bedroom property at 3, Vale Close.

4. 3, Vale Close, €210,000

A hidden gem, this is a three-bedroom and three-bathroom semi with an impressive size of 121m2.

It is in a lovely area of just 15 houses in an enclave of calm. The homes are owner occupied and the care and attention given to the area is evident on arrival.

There are established trees in the gardens and the lawns are perfectly kept.

The entrance to this group of houses is a short, nondescript laneway so privacy is secured.

This house was just so warm and inviting to visit, I think it may be the perfect retirement home for those who want peace and quiet, but with the town only moments away.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-3-vale-close-charleville-co-cork/5281549 - for more details, contact Mary O Callaghan from SOC on 086/8111113.

89, Brindle Hill, is a three-bed semi in a quiet spot, for sale for €195,000.

5. 89, Brindle Hill, €195,000

Houses in this estate, which was built in 2005/2006, are seeing a new lease of life as homes are being bought as main residences. The friendly neighbours were happy to chat when I visited this property.

No.89 is a three-bedroom and three-bathroom semi at the back of the estate, so it was lovely and quiet.

The home has been very well maintained and the internal finish is very inviting. There is parking to the front but also ample parking across the road. A new boiler system was recently fitted. The back garden is accessed through a side gate and the area is a sun-trap.

An ideal first-time buyer’s home for a family as it has a beautiful and practical bright kitchen, three bathrooms, plenty of green areas, and is walking distance of schools.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-89-brindle-hill-charleville-co-cork/5281438 - for more details, contact Sarah O Keeffe on 063/23997.

Impressive four-bedroom family home at Ballynoran, for sale at €255,000. See No.6

6. Ballynoran, €255,000

A gorgeous, detached family home 6.5km from Charleville town, this has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an impressive BER of B3.

The house is spread over 140 m2 and has a huge garden to the front with established trees and a lovely drive. Internally, the house is pristine.

The view from the sun-room is beautiful and an ideal place to relax. The road to the house is tree lined.

The bonus here is the current lay-out. One of the bedrooms with bathroom and living area is set out separately, which is perfect for a family member living independently. Or perhaps an extra income from a rental?

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/ballynoran-ballyhea-charleville-co-cork/4687118 - call Derry at sherry Fitzgerald on 063/30884 for mire.