Six homes on sale now in Carrigaline... one even has a cinema, jacuzzi and swimming pool

DEPENDING on who you ask, you might be told that Carrigaline is a village, or a town, or a suburb of the city.

Either way, its location makes it an ideal place for a quick commute into the city, or a short drive to the beauty spots of Crosshaven and Kinsale.

The population of Carrigaline has grown steadily over the years and more than 16,000 people now call this area home.

It is easy to see why so many flock here to buy homes, as it ticks many boxes - the river walkway, the good schools, fine restaurants and bars, plus it’s a 15 minute drive to Mahon Point Shopping Centre and the industries in Ringaskiddy are only eight minutes away.

A bus service - the 220 - runs regularly from Grand Parade to Carrigaline.

I chose six properties available to buy in Carrigaline right now, all within walking distance or a few minutes’ drive of the Main Street.

22, Fernlea, Kilnagleary. is a beautiful detached home in a quiet, low density estate.

1. 22, Fernlea, Kilnagleary, Carrigaline, €490,000.

This four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is in superb condition, situated in a low-density area of detached dormer bungalows.

The house is spread over an impressive 162sq.m, and it takes only five minutes to find yourself on the Main Street.

This property has been well loved by the current owners, the site size is impressive, it must be said, and the entrance is welcoming.

I love the staircase with underneath storage and the large bright landing.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office, but the estate agent tells me the building out back could easily be converted to an office space if needed.

The garden is immaculate and private and there’s buckets of room for entertaining and playing. There is a green area across from the home.

All the rooms of this home are bright and welcoming. I found the estate to be peaceful and spotless.

A solid purchase for the upgrader as privacy is offered.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-22-fernlea-kilnagleary-carrigaline-co-cork/4710766 - contact Roy Dennehy on 021 4371249.

13, Castle Court has three bedrooms and is on sale for €300,000.

2. 13 Castle Court, €300,000

This is a three-bedroom and one-bathroom home with a gorgeous finish. The current owners have loved it for many years and will be sorry to say goodbye to the area. The home is 84sq.m and comes with a BER of C2.

Again, the house is within walking distance of the Main Srreet and is in a lovely quiet area.

This home is so warm and inviting. The colour scheme moves easily from one room to the next and the solid oak floors speak of luxury.

Both fireplaces are in use. Can’t you just see yourself with the fire lighting in the kitchen on a winter’s day as you look out over the manicured garden?

The attic is in use so all the family paraphernalia can be stored away.

The word to best describe this home is ‘relaxing’. It is an oasis of calm in the gorgeous garden while the interior is modern and pretty. The town park is directly across the road.

The kitchen appliances are included in the sale. This is the perfect retirement home for my money, one you could move into immediately.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-13-castle-court-carrigaline-co-cork/4708237 - contact Sherry O Callaghan on 086 2716598.

3. Shannon House, Shannonpark, €510,000

This is an interesting one! It is rare to find a home in the middle of a town that boasts a cinema room, a stream room, a six-person jacuzzi and a huge swimming pool.

But that’s exactly what you get with this four-bedroom and three-bathroom property, for €510k - reduced from €550,000.

Shannon House is an impressive 212sq.m detached home on a large site. It took me less than five minutes to walk from the front gate to the main street and the home is set off the road and behind established trees and a privacy gate.

The rooms are all large and the ceilings are high, and although the house needs some modernisation, there is potential in abundance, and with a little imagination every room could be a stunner. The kitchen is modern and there is a large utility room alongside.

Now, before you go imagining yourself doing a few laps in the pool and 10 minutes in the steam room before you go to work of a morning, there is something to consider. The price of heating the pool would not be cheap and the upkeep of this luxury lifestyle could cost more than a few bob out of your wages every month.

All that said, this is a fine home in a wonderful location.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-shannon-house-shannonpark-carrigaline-co-cork/4551186 - contact Dennehy’s on 021 4371249.

24, Saint Philomena Place, has a gorgeous garden, and is available for €280,000.

4. 24, Saint Philomena Place, €280,000

This three-bedroom and one-bathroom property is on a county council estate that was built in the 1960s, with many of the houses being bought up by the occupiers over the years.

No.24 has been lovingly ungraded and decorated over the years and now presents as a lovely family home in a quiet and well-maintained area.

The house is decorated to a high standard and the property is ready to move into.

The icing on the cake is the size of the garden!

It is exceptionally large and has a patio area, a green area for play under your watchful eye, and a wraparound garden at the side with established trees. The garden is level so a sunroom extension or a decking and barbecue area might be on the agenda.

There is a beautiful green area to the front in this pretty and small estate house, with the main street only moments away.

Perhaps an upgrade to the BER of G will be on the agenda, but otherwise this is a lovely home for the gardening enthusiast.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-24-saint-philomenas-place-carrigaline-co-cork/4018201 - contact Dennehys on 021 4371249.

8, Woodview, Kilmoney Road, might be a first time buyer’s option and is on the market for €247,500. See No.5.

5. 8, Woodview, Kilmoney Road Lower, €247,5000

A wonderful first time buyer option, this is within a stone’s throw of the main street.

The three-bedroom and one-bathroom property comes to the market with an acceptable BER of C2, and he home is spread out over 91 sq.m and holds a corner site.

Inside, there is a large and attractive kitchen with a matching fine-sized utility and lovely floors throughout. The attic space is accessible.

The flower beds at the back of the house are a part of the property, as is the shrubbery at the left-hand side of the white fencing.

I love the privacy of the patio area behind the attractive white gate.

A ready to move into home for a family, first time buyer, a down-sizer or as an investment.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-8-woodview-kilmoney-road-lower-carrigaline-co-cork/4708367 - contact Ray at Casey and Kingston on 021/4271127.

14, The Green, Herons Wood.

6. 14, The Green, Herons Wood, €270,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is attracting a lot of attention and, when visiting the property, it is easy to see why.

Firstly, Herons Wood is a family-friendly estate with every convenience within walking distance. But this home is drawing the eyes of potential buyers because you can walk in, drop your bags and you’re at home.

The current owners have upgraded the windows and doors, and there are new floors and new kitchen. The home also boasts an attic conversion with proper stairs (no ladders here!).

The décor is clean and crisp with gorgeous parquet flooring and light attractive finishes. The decking is lovely, and there is a green area for play just outside the front door.

I predict this house won’t be on the market for long, but it is still available at time of going to print so maybe it’s the one for you?

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/14-the-green-herons-wood-carrigaline-cork/4696783 - for more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Victoria at Michael Pigott’s on 021 4373300.