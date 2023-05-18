Tell us about yourself;

I am a musician, choral singer and music teacher of children under age five! I came to UCC from Donegal many moons ago and studied Music and English. After many interesting twists and turns in my career, I founded my own business, Wriggletto.com, in 2006.

Wriggletto is a music and movement class for 0-5 year-olds and their grown-ups, now based in Douglas. It uses the award-winning Music Together programme, taught all over the world. I was drawn to this programme after doing one term of classes in the U.S, where my eldest child was born. I valued the quality of the music both as a parent and as someone who appreciated the level of ongoing research involved in the programme itself.

After training in New York in 2005, I started teaching in Bandon and have loved every minute of my work since then. It is an immense joy to give parents and guardians of 0-5 year-olds the confidence to make music with them and in turn to help their wee ones develop music competency even before they start primary school.

I am very happy to sing in the two Cork-based choirs of which I am a member, the chamber-sized Musicórum choir and the 100+ voice Fleischmann choir. Choral singing has been part of my life since childhood and I count it as one of the most rewarding, stimulating and life-affirming activities one can do.

Where were you born?

Born in London and transplanted back to Co. Donegal when I was four.

Where do you live?

In Crossbarry, near Innishannon. A completely rural area less than half an hour’s drive to the city centre.

Family?

My claim to fame is that I am one of two sets of twins. My parents had my sister first, then went in to mass production and had a set of twin boys and my twin brother and myself to finish the job. And this was before it became more common, so much so that we were told my twin brother and I were one in a million. I remind my own children of that when the need arises! We have three wonderful children (no twins) who grew up going to Donegal every summer – how bad!

Best friend?

At the risk of offending my sister or any of my close friends by picking only one, I’ll say my husband, which could be true!

Earliest childhood memory?

Looking out the cabin porthole of the ferry in which we moved back to Ireland.

Person you most admire?

I admire our children (22, 20 and 15) for navigating through the last few very tough years and for their grace and determination in everything they do.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I am on a mission to visit all the islands off the coast of Ireland and have had many fabulous trips while working through the list.

I am also visiting every beach in Ireland and have had amazing journeys down the highways and byways of Ireland on my own or with friends.

Favourite TV programme?

Succession, Schitt’s Creek.

Favourite radio show?

I switch between John Kelly on Lyric FM and John Creedon on RTÉ.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Fish curry.

Favourite restaurant?

The Black Pig in Kinsale or Wabisabi on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Last book you read?

Currently finishing Fintan O’Toole’s We Don’t Know Ourselves. An engrossing read.

Best book you read?

Too many to name but I would include Thirteen Moons by Charles Frazier and anything by Sebastian Barry.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

It’s all about playlists for me. I have been listening lots to the music for a concert with Musicórum on Sunday, May 21, in the Honan Chapel.

Musicórum is a leading 30-voice chamber choir based in Cork, conducted by Geoffrey Spratt, and singing in it is an absolute joy.

Favourite song?

Depends on the day, the hour, the mood, the genre.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Tom Waits and Angela Gheorghiu – not at the same time though!

Do you have a pet?

Two lovely doggies who by turns delight us and drive us mad but always give us a reason to go for a walk.

Morning person or night owl?

I’m getting to the age where I dream of a lie-in but my body won’t comply!

Your proudest moment?

While I don’t really do ‘proud’, I am always thrilled to make music with the different groups in which I am involved. Singing the amazingly complex and rewarding music of William Byrd with a quality chamber choir like Musicórum will be a highlight of my musical year! Singing in the highly-regarded Fleischmann choir alongside the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra is also a divine experience. And playing viola with the wonderful Cork Concert Orchestra is yet another special and thrilling delight!

Spendthrift or saver?

I can never resist a good bargain! And aren’t I saving money by buying it in the sale?!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Crossbarry is a great village with a well-stocked shop, post office, pub, hairdresser, tyre & car repair stores and a wonderful primary school, Gurranes NS. However, what it needs most is traffic management. Speed bumps on the way into the village would make it so much safer and a dedicated space for school buses to park would make a huge difference to the safety of students and drivers alike. And a café would be great!

What makes you happy?

Family, friends, choral singing, beaches, sea-swimming, the doggies, the great outdoors and making music in choirs, orchestras and with young children in Wriggletto!

How would you like to be remembered?

Well!

What else are you up to at the moment?

During the pandemic, while unable to run my Wriggletto classes, I began experimenting with my extensive beachcombing finds, using sea glass, stones, shells and driftwood to create door wreaths, memorial wreaths, collages and home décor. While I don’t currently have as much time for it as I would like, I do create items by commission through my venture, Verredemer.ie and am developing my soldering skills as another avenue for using my extensive collection of sea glass!

Last, but not least, I have been practicing for two concerts - Musicórum on May 20/21, and the upcoming Movie Music concert in City Hall on June 17, presented by the Cork Concert Orchestra and conducted by Conor Palliser. Get your tickets ASAP!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dingle Summer Music Festival St Mary's Church, Dingle, Co. Kerry 4.00 p.m., Saturday 20 May, Byrd's Mass for 5 voices MusiCórum, with Tom Doyle (organ), conducted by Geoffrey Spratt Free admission

Honan Chapel, UCC, Cork 7.00 p.m., Sunday 21 May 2023, Byrd's Mass for 5 voices MusiCórum, with Tom Doyle (organ), conducted by Geoffrey Spratt Tickets will be available in advance through Eventbrite.

For information about MusiCórum, please visit the choir’s website: www.musicorumcork.com