Spotlight falls on Cork's stage schools this week

YOU still have a chance to see that delicious production of Moliere’s Tartuffe at the Opera House, which opened last Tuesday and runs until Saturday.

Presented by the Abbey on tour, it has been given a contemporary setting by Frank McGuinness and is directed by Catriona McLaughlin.

Ryan Donaldson plays the title role, with Frank McCusker as Orgon, Almire by Aisling McGuckan, and Pernelle by Geraldine Plunkett.

A polished and highly entertaining staging, as you would expect from the Abbey.

Next week sees a great burst of end-of-year shows at the Opera House, from our great training schools where tomorrow’s stars show off their skills.

On Sunday, Centre Stage School are in with Footwork 2023, an exhilarating blend of musical theatre and all kinds of dance, presented by students from the Mallow, Charleville, and Kanturk studios. Performances at 2pm and 7pm.

They are closely followed by Studio Wolfe with Dance Celebration, which is staged from Monday to Wednesday, May 15-17 (7.30pm start each night), and Performers Academy on Friday, May 19, with Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance, directed by Irene Warren and Cian Griffin. 7pm start for that.

And finally, here is one you might want to book quickly. Cash Returns, the award-winning tribute show to the great Johnny, is coming to the Opera House for one performance only on June 3, marking 60 years on from when the man himself first performed in Ireland.

I Walk The Line, Folsom Prison Blues, Get Rhythm and 40 Shades of Green, among many others, will undoubtedly feature on the programme.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie or call 021 427 0022 for all Opera House bookings.

Jarlath Regan.

Jarlath Regan, one of Ireland’s favourite comedians and podcasters, is live at the Everyman tomorrow night with Jarzilla, but that’s already sold out.

However, there were still a few tickets left at the time of going to press though for Beyond The Horizon, the acclaimed Irish Pink Floyd tribute show on Saturday night, May 13.

And Sunday, May 14, brings another end-of-year show, this time from the Connolly Dance Studio, where the talented youngsters perform a wide range of genres, from hip hop and ballet to musical theatre. That’s an afternoon show, with a 2pm start.

On Tuesday and Wednesday next week, May 16-17, there is a rather more adult theme with Conversations After Sex, an award-winning play by Mark O’Halloran. Featuring Kate Stanley Brennan, it’s directed by Tom Creed. 8pm.

Log onto www.everymancork.com or call 021 450 1673 for more.

The Artistry Of Frank Sinatra is back by public demand this week at Cork Arts Theatre, marking the 25th anniversary of the iconic singer’s death.

Written and performed by Jim O’Mahony, who has spent years researching every aspect of Sinatra’s life, it not only highlights his legendary songs but also explores his big band days, Hollywood, Vegas, the Rat Pack and more.

Riveting viewing (and listening). Until Saturday at 8pm. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com for bookings.

The Sunday Songbook is in Banteer on Saturday. Picture: Darragh Kane

At the great little Glen Theatre in Banteer, where local entertainment is alive and prospering, they are looking forward to welcoming Cork’s own Sunday Songbook team this Saturday, May 13, with The Swinging Sixties.

Yes, dig out your miniskirts, your bell-bottom jeans, even your psychedelic shirt, and sing along to the Beatles, Cliff, Cilla Black, Tom Jones, etc. You will love it!

Call 087 755 8752 or 029 56239 for Glen Theatre bookings.