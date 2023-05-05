My Weekend: Showcasing my work at one of the first summer festivals...

A common thread to my work is that I often use materials that interact with light, and I usually suspend my creations, as I am really interested in artworks that fill the aerial space. One of my most recent public art projects is called the ‘Circle of Light’ which is suspended over the River Dissour in Killeagh.
Among the first of the summer festivals, it aims to provide an interesting, diverse and fun-filled experience for family and friends. I’ll be teaching Kokedama workshops (Japanese Moss Balls) and I’m really looking forward to meeting people there.
I try to go swimming in the sea as much as I can, and if I get to Awesome Walls indoor rock climbing wall in Cork I’m delighted!
I have also been working with the 6th class pupils of St Fergals in Killeagh on a papier-mâché project that will be part of the Art Trail in Glenbower Woods for the May Sunday Festival running from April 29 to May 14.
The weekend will be jam packed with activity from classes in yoga and sound baths to the exciting Afro-Brazilian dance form, Capoeira. There will be fashion upcycling workshops as well as workshops making candles, brass wreaths and sustainable cleaning products.
Among the attractions is a Forgotten Skills Area with live demonstrations on wood carving, iron forging, jewellery-making and more.
The best of Irish cuisine will be there too, as reputable Irish chefs from around the country will perform live cookery demonstrations all weekend.
The May Fair will also be home to top class music and theatre.
For more information on Ballymaloe May Fair and to book tickets, visit www.ballymaloegrainstore.com.
The festival runs on Friday from 5pm to 10pm, on Saturday from 10am until late, and from 10am to 5pm Sunday. Children under 12 go free.