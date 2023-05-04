Cork actor on his lead role in new Irish film set in the world of farming and GAA

ÉANNA Hardwicke is one of Ireland’s fastest-rising stars.

In just three years, the Glanmire man has acted with Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg in Vivarium, and had key roles in the hit shows Normal People and Smother, and the popular Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Now he takes the lead role in Lakelands, a new Irish film set in the GAA world.

The actor, named a Rising Star 2023 by Screen International, plays Cian, a top player in his local club whose life is changed following a violent incident on a night out.

The world created in the film by writer-directors Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney feels lived in. The banter on and off the pitch could be a real team on a training night. Hardwicke says this is because Higgins and McGivney have been involved in the GAA since they were young.

“They are excellent writers, and this is their world,” says Éanna.

“Paddy and Rob met on a football pitch in Granard as kids and have been friends ever since.

“When I read the script, it was clear that this is their world, so it has that ring of truth. They had the confidence to allow the writing to be understated. It was the first thing that drew me to the script when I read it.

“Sometimes, in a more plot-driven thing, you need to do a lot of heavy lifting, but with Lakelands, it’s understated and allows the characters to live and breathe.”

The Cork actor fondly remembers the GAA from his school days, and recalls playing in a Scaith na Scol final.

“I have a Sciath na Scol medal from when I was in Cork School Project. We had an amazing coach called Brid, and we would go to Coláiste and Phiarsaigh to train on Friday nights. It was the highlight of my week.

“I was a full forward, and I remember scoring a point in the final. After that, I did a year or so with Glanmire, but by 13 or 14, I realised football wasn’t for me.”

Hardwicke trained with a Dublin club, Clanna Gael, to prepare for the role in Lakelands, and spent some time with St Mary’s GAA in Granard.

“The St Mary’s team are the players you see in the film. They came in during their downtime to shoot the scenes, which shows their dedication to the sport.”

BRIGHT TALENT: Éanna Hardwicke, from Glanmire, was named a Rising Star 2023 by Screen International. Picture: Stephen S T Bradley

Although football wasn’t his calling, Hardwicke can understand his character’s passion and says he has similar feelings for acting.

“What is unique about GAA is that it is an amateur game but played at a professional level. There are hundreds and hundreds of clubs across the country with players just like Cian, who give professional-level dedication to playing. He loves it, lives and breathes it. There’s something interesting about doing that when it’s not your job or what you get paid to do.”

Éanna adds: “Before acting was my job, the highlight of my week was going to drama classes and practising scenes. I understand that moment where you find something and you realise, this is my tribe, that you can give your whole life to be passionate about. I found that when I started acting.

“This film is about what happens when your identity is tied up in something and gets taken away from you. I could resonate with what Cian is feeling.”

Cian works on his family farm with his father, Diarmaid (Lorcan Cranitch), and Hardwicke was thrown into an unexpected real-life farming moment when he had to help a cow give birth.

“We knew there was a cow that could give birth while we were filming, but I never expected it to happen. I was on a break when I heard yelling to get to the barn. I got 45 seconds of instructions, and the next thing I knew, I was helping the calf be born.

“There is something amazing about new life. It felt like a privilege to be there for that.”

The scene shows a tender side to both Hardwicke and his character. Cian is dedicated to farming and represents the many farmers who live and work here.

“Cian is a charmer; he knows how to laugh and is great at football, but he also loves his animals and is a proud farmer. We have thousands of farmers who are the bedrock of the country, willing to give it seven days a week, 365 days a year, because they love it.

“I was a tourist, I only did a few days on the farm, but I really like that we show this community on screen.”

Hardwicke says that the War Of The Buttons and The Wind That Shakes The Barley had huge influences on him when he was young.

“I couldn’t believe that my county was on screen. I think everyone feels that way about where they’re from; we all know there’s a cinematic landscape, whether it’s Glanmire or Granard. Stories from your home feel extra special.”

The actor is dedicated to Cork and hopes always to be able to come back home to work, no matter where his career takes him.

“I made Sparrow, it’s a short film shot in West Cork. I spent all my summers in West Cork, so you get an extra layer of understanding when you know the place you are working in.”

Hardwicke has known The Young Offenders star Chris Walley since they were young boys. Speaking to The Echo for his 2020 film, Vivarium, Hardwick mentioned how the two actors have always wanted to work together. He says that while there is nothing in the works at present, it is very much something he would still like to do.

“I would love to work with Chris, he’s an amazing actor and would be great fun to work with.

“I think the last thing we did together was the National Youth Theatre.

“I would love to do something from Cork history. Apparently, lots of great NBA players came to Cork in the 1990s; it would be exciting to make a film about that.”

Lakelands is in cinemas on May 5, Certificate: 15a. Read Cara’s review of it on Page 5 of Downtown.