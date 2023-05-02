Cork activist discusses merits of a plant diet on TV series

IN recent years, we have seen a growth in plant-based diets and products, and numerous studies have shown that some people are increasing the amount of plant-based foods in their diets and cutting back on their daily meat intake.

As some of society is increasingly leaning towards a more plant-based diet, the next episode of Food Matters on RTÉ1 on Wednesday (May 3) at 8.30pm explores this concept and delves deeper into this issue.

Scientists have warned that rising global meat consumption is likely to have a devastating environmental impact on the planet, but research has also revealed that switching from the average Western diet to a more plant-based or flexitarian diet could decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

So, to start this episode, presenter and Grow It Yourself founder Michael Kelly brings together three people for a very special meal, and to chat about the topic of eating more plants.

Among those he gathers together is young environmental activist Alannah Wrynn in West Cork,

Alannah, from Dunmanway, who is in 6th year. is both a climate activist and a farmer, two interests often pitted against each other in climate conferences and discussions and by the media.

Alannah is active with Fridays for Future Cork, of Cork County Comhairle na nÓg (Youth Council), was part of the ‘Future Generations Climate Justice Project’ with the YMCA, and is a delegate of the Irish National Youth Assembly.

She has always had farming in her blood but ‘climate justice’ was something she had to actually learn about over time.

Also on the episode of Food Matters, Michael talks about the issue of plant diets with dietician Orla Walsh in Dublin and beef farmer Kieran Sullivan in Waterford.

Next, in Kildare, at one of Ireland’s top restaurants, AIMSÍR, Michael chats to chef Jordan Bailey about putting veg front and centre, discovering how this 2-michelin star restaurant can make vegetables as good as any meat dish.

In Kilkenny, he meets grower Pat Fitzgerald about some very alternative vegetables that may become staple crops in Ireland in the future including Yacon and Wasabi.

Back in Dublin, he visits a food yard to meet Food & Wine magazine editor Gillian Nelis to get the lowdown on how plant-based diets are changing the food industry; and the founders of vegan food truck YumGrub about working at the frontline of alternative meat diets.