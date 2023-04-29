Cork singer set to feature in new TV music show

CORK hip-hop singer Minnie Marley will be on stage in the first episode of a new music series starting on TG4 tomorrow (Sunday April 30)at 10.30pm called Buille.

Billed as an exciting and edgy music show that shines a light on some of the most talented and diverse musicians in Ireland today, it sees Minnie perform in front of a live audience at Dolan’s in Limerick her blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, and pop.

Her music is receiving support from top Irish/American/African DJs and radio stations.

A future episode of Buille will feature Clare Sands of Blarney.