Corkman presents TV tour of Irish islands

THREE years in the making, Ireland’s Wild Islands is a spectacular three-part series show ing the wildlife wonders of Ireland’s Atlantic islands which starts on RTÉ1 tomorrow (Sunday April 23) at 6.30pm.
Presented by Corkman Eoin Warner, Garnish Island features in the series, but in the fist episode, Eoin starts his voyage on Rathlin to witness flightless chicks jumping 300ft from their cliff ledges down to the ocean. He heads west to view basking sharks and dolphins, and sees the remarkable breeding display of endangered Corncrakes on Tory island.
