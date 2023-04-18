New TV series follows next generation of emergency workers

A new four-part series following the next generation of emergency workers starts tomorrow night (Wednesday April 19).

Whether it’s a firefighter, a paramedic, mountain rescue or coast guard, 999 Faoi Oiliúint will follow these new cadets as they undergo intense and gruelling training and find out if they have what it takes to make the grade.

The series features new cadets from Foyle Search and Rescue; Galway Fire Service; Mayo Mountain Rescue; Dublin Fire Service; National Ambulance Service Ireland; Lough Neagh Search and Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard.

Twelve-hour shifts, on-the-spot decision-making, life-and-death scenarios and a diminished social life. Signing up for the emergency services is an all-embracing commitment. It’s a vocation. And it’s not for everyone.

Filmed over the course of a year, the cadets display the shared traits of strength, determination, grit and ultimately an unwavering devotion to their work.

In the first episode, Niamh begins training with the Galway Fire Service. Martin is out on Patrol with Foyle Search and Rescue and Emer becomes a volunteer with Mayo Mountain Rescue.

999 Faoi Oiliúint, airs tomorrow (Wednesday April 19) on RTÉ1, 8pm