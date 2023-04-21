Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 09:02

Cork World Book Fest continues this weekend

There's lots happening this weekend to mark Cork World Book Fest
Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, former Frank O’Connor short story prize winners David Constantine and Carys Davies, and Sarah Harte, book columnist, at the launch of the 19th Cork World Book Festival at the City Library. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Grainne McGuinness

CORK World Book Fest has been in full swing since Tuesday and continues until Sunday, when Fiction at the Friary presents Rapid Fire Fiction. This is a special one-off Fiction at the Friary event, involving 20 emerging writers who will read short extracts from their work and, together, will write an entirely new story, start to finish, before your eyes.

“Come and listen to the readings, watch writing in action, and hear Cork actor Kevin Power read aloud the brand-new story that emerges,” organisers said.

 “Drinks will be provided, as well as jelly beans, hula hoops and marshmallows.”

This free event take place at the City Library on Grand Parade from 3pm-6pm.

A highlight of tomorrow’s programme (Saturday) is Walk the Line: Cork City Walk with International Poets resident in Cork. From Cuba, Romania and Germany come three poets who call Cork their own, who walk the line through our one city, our one art and invite you to join them. This starts from the City Library at 11am.

From noon to 2pm, Goldiefish Events are hosting musicians and spoken word artists at the Carnegie Space at Cork City Library. DJ and songwriter, Ronan Leonard, will be MCing and doing a short DJ set with solo performances from classical guitarist Colin McLean, singer-songwriter Hánt and poet Molly Twomey.

There are also a number of informative events for budding authors taking place in the City Library tomorrow (Saturday), including Get Published with Deirdre Nolan at 9.30am. Previously with Gill Books and now heading up Bonnier’s new Irish imprint Eriu, commissioning editor Deirdre Nolan is in conversation with Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin about what she’s looking for and how you can reduce your chances of rejection.

Taking place at 12.45pm is How Publishing Works with Ms Fox O’Loughlin and literary agent Polly Nolan. Ms Fox O’Loughlin discusses the role of an agent, why you need one, and what happens when your manuscript is accepted, with literary agent Polly Nolan. Find out how authors get paid and understand the process from contract to shelf.

Joseph O’Connor and Paul Muldoon are both appearing at events in the Triskel on Saturday, while Friday’s events include Sam Blake and Tadhg Coakley in conversation with Michelle Dunne to unravel the mystery of Irish crime writing and a celebration of debut novelists.

See the full programme and book at corkworldbookfest.com.

Echo 130Echo 130

