Person to Person: Cork musician Jack O'Rourke

Tell us about yourself;

I’m Jack, J to the a to the c to the k. I’m not a rapper. I write songs, I sing, and play some piano. I’d love to play bass. I teach great young adults at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, An Mhainistir Thuaidh.

Where were you born?

Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

Where do you live?

Cork city - I’m not telling you the street.

Family?

I love my family very much.

Best friend?

My diary.

Earliest childhood memory?

Confusing the words parade, Tipperary and Hip Hip Hurray. On St Patrick’s Day, on the way to Tipp Town, I’d ask, we going to The Tipp Hip Parade? I was a very wordy toddler.

Person you most admire?

My parents.

Person who most irritates you?

Myself.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Ibiza - it rained for a week.

Favourite TV programme?

The Sopranos - recently, White Lotus.

Favourite radio show?

Late Date or Rising Time or The South Wind Blows, Radio 1.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Steak.

Favourite restaurant?

Isaacs.

Last book you read?

Circe, by Madeline Miller.

Best book you read?

East Of Eden, John Steinbeck or The God Of Small Things.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Joni Mitchell’s early recordings.

Favourite song?

Today it’s Say A Little Prayer - Aretha’s version. I’m on a Bacharach buzz.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Dead - Nina Simone, Jimi Hendrix or Jacqueline Dú Prés. Alive - Sufian Stevens so I can propose and we’ll make music till the end of days.

Do you have a pet?

I have a teddy called Ben, he requires looking after.

Morning person or night owl?

Neither - I’m an Afternoon Andrew.

Your proudest moment?

Being an uncle and godfather to my nephew, Teddy (not an actual Teddy).

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More amenities and investment and art and a university and hospital in the northside of the city.

What makes you happy?

Swimming in the sea or looking out off Garretstown cliffs at the majesty of it all.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who followed his nose and his heart, a guy who tried to be kind and who could play a mean piano.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m writing music to Brendan Behan poems. I’m interpreting The Beatles with an orchestra at Cork Opera House so looking for a Seargent Pepper’s Jacket. I might make some porridge in a bit.

More about the proms

On Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, the Cork Proms will celebrate the music of the Beatles with Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by Elaine Kelly (Resident Conductor of Irish National Opera).

A stellar cast of performers will bring The Beatles’ songs to life, featuring two-time Irish Meteor Award-winner Wallis Bird, Jack O’Rourke (described as one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters), Emma Nash (winner of the PWC/Wexford Festival Opera Emerging Young Artist bursary and the University Concert Hall Limerick Rising Star Award), alongside rising Cork stars Christiana Underwood and Rowan.

Audiences can expect classics such as Hey Jude, Here Comes The Sun, Norwegian Wood’, Across The Universe and many more.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie