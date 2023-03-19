Victorian house up for Home of Year

A COUPLE who converted a house in Kilkenny built in the mid-19th century into their dream place to live feature in the next episode of Home Of The Year next week. (Tuesday March 21)

Catrinel and Stefan Cadare bought the house in 2020 and set about completely renovating the inside of it to today’s standards.

They removed the internal walls from the downstairs living, dining, and kitchen area as the layout of the walls was not giving them the comfortable space they were hoping for.

This was key for them as they wanted to create a moody, chilled and industrial feel in their home, but also to ensure that the ground level was an exceptional living, relaxing and entertaining space.

The couple love that they personally designed and decorated their home throughout and that it reflects them completely.

The other two properties in the episode on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm are in Dublin and Wicklow.

Tanya and Morgan Flanagan bought a new build A rated Dublin home in 2020. Tanya, an interior designer, says it afforded them a complete blank canvas, and as soon as they moved in, they set about making the home personal to them.

They sprayed the kitchen white so it would blend seamlessly into the walls and allow the architecture to breathe life into the space, and used floating solid wood shelves and custom units to make the most of the kitchen and open plan areas.

Martina Mahady and husband Aaron Doherty live in a lodge-style home in Wicklow.

Their refurbishment included new windows with double height glazing at the front to frame the woodland views, a kitchen extension and a new larger porch.

Martina says their dream home comprises all the things they love, with Nordic and America lodge influences.