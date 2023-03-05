Cheap Irish Homes heads to Europe... in new TV series

EVER fancied swapping the green fields of Cork for the blue skies of Portugal?

You can get an insight into what that entails when Cheap European Homes returns for a new series on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 7pm.

Once again, Maggie Molloy helps Irish people who are aiming to purchase a property on the continent.

In the first episode, Maggie is helping Leonie and Shane, who want a place somewhere quiet in the countryside, a garden to grow vegetables and space for Mutti their dog. Can Maggie find the right property within their budget ?