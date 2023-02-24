My Weekend: Playing music recharges my batteries

Eoin Ducrot will be back in his home town of Cork to perform at the Ortús Chamber Music Festival. He will be performing on Thursday, March 2nd at 7.30pm in Blackrock Castle, on Saturday, March 4 at 2.30pm in Sea Church in Ballycotton and in My Place in Midleton also on Saturday March 4 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, March 5 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, North Main Street at 11am. Full details on www.ortusfestival.ie
My name is Eoin Ducrot and I'm a 29 year old Irish/French violinist. I'm currently living in France (near the Swiss border) with my Italian partner and new born baby!
The best option for me would of course be to play a great concert with friends followed by food and drinks, but I'm equally happy to spend it at home with the family relaxing with a tv dinner!
Given the arrival of the newest family member my lie in days are over I'm afraid, but I'm definitely not a morning person.
What weekend?
I'd probably go to Porto for the food. I'd bring my partner and baby!
I enjoy going for a walk in the woods near my house here in France I suppose, but mostly playing music recharges my batteries that have been drained by other everyday things.
My family live in different countries so I see them less than we would like.
I spend an unreasonable amount of time watching football (soccer) and I also play a few times a week. This is an absolute must in my life. I also don't mind the odd game of FIFA on the playstation.
I like to entertain very much but I'm not famous for my cooking at all.
I've completely lost track of the restaurants and cafes in Cork as I haven't lived there for about 10 years.
Usually watching football on TV.
My alarm goes off at 8am but I've usually already been woken up by then.
I've recently taken up baroque violin lessons which is a fascinating new world for me.