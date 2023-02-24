My Weekend: Playing music recharges my batteries

Eoin Ducrot will be back in his home town of Cork to perform at the Ortús Chamber Music Festival. He will be performing on Thursday, March 2nd at 7.30pm in Blackrock Castle, on Saturday, March 4 at 2.30pm in Sea Church in Ballycotton and in My Place in Midleton also on Saturday March 4 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, March 5 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, North Main Street at 11am. Full details on www.ortusfestival.ie

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Eoin Ducrot and I'm a 29 year old Irish/French violinist. I'm currently living in France (near the Swiss border) with my Italian partner and new born baby!

Ideal way to spend Friday nights?

The best option for me would of course be to play a great concert with friends followed by food and drinks, but I'm equally happy to spend it at home with the family relaxing with a tv dinner!

Irish/ French violinist Eoin Ducrot.

Lie-in or up with the lark?

Given the arrival of the newest family member my lie in days are over I'm afraid, but I'm definitely not a morning person.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

What weekend?

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend City break and who would you bring?

I'd probably go to Porto for the food. I'd bring my partner and baby!

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries (particularly beauty spots, walks, beaches etc)

I enjoy going for a walk in the woods near my house here in France I suppose, but mostly playing music recharges my batteries that have been drained by other everyday things.

Do you catch up with friends / family at the weekend?.

My family live in different countries so I see them less than we would like.

I do catch up with friends regularly but as many of them are musicians they're also often playing concerts on the weekends.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I spend an unreasonable amount of time watching football (soccer) and I also play a few times a week. This is an absolute must in my life. I also don't mind the odd game of FIFA on the playstation.

Eoin will perform at the Ortús Chamber Music Festival in Cork in March.

Entertain or be entertained? If it is the latter, do you have a signature dish?

I like to entertain very much but I'm not famous for my cooking at all.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork – where are your spots for coffee / lunch / special meal?

I've completely lost track of the restaurants and cafes in Cork as I haven't lived there for about 10 years.

The one food I do miss the most from Cork is a good hot chicken roll from the deli, I usually get one as soon as I arrive home!

Sunday night comes around too fast, how do you normally spend it?

Usually watching football on TV.

What time does your alarm clock go off Monday morning?

My alarm goes off at 8am but I've usually already been woken up by then.

Anything else you are up to right now?

I've recently taken up baroque violin lessons which is a fascinating new world for me.