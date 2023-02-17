My Weekend: I’m an early riser. I like to get organised...

Tell us about yourself?

I’m originally from Ballyphehane and now live in Berrings with my husband, Jerry and daughter, Aoife. A big culture shock for me back in the early 1990’s.

I spent 40 years as the School Secretary at North Monastery Primary School.

I’m currently working with Patrick Talbot Productions in Admin/Accounts. PTP has given me the opportunity to work on many fantastic shows and with amazing people over the past number of years. I’m thrilled to be working on the show “SISTERS” by Declan Hassett, which will run from March 1 to 11 at the Cork Arts Theatre.

Ideal way to spend Friday nights?

After a busy week, it’s nice to relax and catch up on some TV or the newest series trending on Netflix.

Lie in or up with the lark – which is it for you?

I’m an early riser. I like to get organised first thing in the morning.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes. Working hours in the theatre sector aren’t your typical 9 to 5. Emails, etc can pop up at any time.

Adapting to unsociable hours was tricky to begin with but it’s my new norm now.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend City break and who would you bring?

I’d like to visit the city of Verona with my family. It’s steeped in culture and more importantly, delicious gelato.

Stunning blue sky at Blarney Castle - where Cait loves to walk

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I love to walk in the grounds of Blarney Castle. No matter how often I visit, there are always new paths to explore. I’m very lucky to be living so close to such a beautiful amenity.

Do you catch up with friends / family at the weekend?.

I normally spend time with my sister, where we have dinner in each other’s homes.

I started cliff walking, with a friend, when we were allowed travel outside our 20km during the pandemic. Weather permitting we’ve kept it up.

I try to take in a show /movie with friends depending on what’s on.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I love going to the theatre (as a spectator). I’m a new addition to a long standing book-club. I was pleasantly surprised to find it can be more of an excuse for a good natter and a bit of craic.

Like half the country, during the pandemic, I invested in a dry robe. Surprising myself and others, I enjoy a dip in the sea…… during the summer months……when it’s not so cold.

Entertain or be entertained? If it is the latter, do you have a signature dish?

Those who know me will agree definitely be entertained. Unlike my friends, I’m not a fan of spending time over a hot stove; I prefer my food dished up to me.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork – where are your spots for coffee / lunch / special meal?

Being involved in the production of “SISTERS” brings me to town more often than usual and gives me an excuse to visit Perry St Market Cafe for a coffee. Isaacs on MacCurtain St and Jacobs on the Mall would be my go to spots for lunch or special meal.

Sunday night comes around too fast, how do you normally spend it?

I’ve spent over 20 years volunteering, as an usher, at the Everyman Palace Theatre. It’s a fabulous way to make new friends and enjoy different genres of entertainment.

What time does your alarm clock go off Monday morning?

My body clock is my alarm which usually wakes me at 7ish. At the moment, working on “SISTERS”, Monday morning is like any other morning and being an early riser is a bonus.

Anything else you are up to right now?

I’m just back from a long overdue trip to London, with my daughter. We took in a couple of shows, had a lovely lunch in Chelsea and strolled around Kensington Gardens.

PTP’s production of “SISTERS” is keeping me busy and I’m looking forward to seeing it come to life on stage at the Cork Arts Theatre from March 1 to 11. I saw the wonderful Anna Manahan perform the one-woman monologue in 2005. I’m excited to see the new adaptation where Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley take on the roles of Martha and Mary.

Booking on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com

