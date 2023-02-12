Home of the Year is back... will there be any Cork houses?

IT’S a curious aspect of Irish life that, while so many are unable to source or afford a home of their own, TV shows about glamorous properties are hugely popular.

It must be like pressing your nose against the toy shop window for some, while those who own their own property sigh in envy at the magnificent piles on view.

No sooner has Dermot Bannon put away his architect’s pencil on Room To Improve, and RTÉ are back with another of their ratings hit, Home Of The Year on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

This is the ninth series of the show which aims to find Ireland’s finest property - and the same judges will return to assess this year’s crop.

Every Tuesday for eight weeks, architects Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone, and award-winning interior designer Sara Cosgrove will tour three different homes as they choose their finalists.

The 21 properties are located across the land, in Cork, Mayo, Kilkenny, Dublin, Down, Wicklow, Meath, Antrim, Galway, Armagh, Derry, and Kildare.

As ever, the judges will champion creativity and showcase clever design and individuality, as they tour a variety of houses - including re-imagined semi-detached homes, renovation projects, architectural homes, restored period homes and new builds.

In episode one, we drop in on:

Ciara McMahon and Richie Hannify, who live in a modern mid-century home in Dublin.

When they bought the property in 2020 it was in great need of modernisation, so they fully gutted the house and knocked down the garage to extend.

As the house is mid-century, they wanted to reflect this in their styling, and went for a relaxed colour palette, simple furniture and natural materials.

Gael and Kelda Jauvert, who live in a barn structure in Co. Meath. They bought the land with outbuildings in spring, 2019, but unfortunately, the structure of the building was in too poor a condition to save and they decided to build their new home in the same shape and footprint of the former building.

Gael and Kelda approached it with a minimalist and up-cycling spirit. For example, they built the kitchen, shelves, bar and counter tops all from mostly left-over building materials, scaffolding planks and pallets.

Niall McGuire, who lives in a new build thatched cottage in Armagh. He bought the land six years ago and wanted to build a new home in a traditional style but with a modern take.

He has worked with tradespeople and done as much work on the home as he can himself.