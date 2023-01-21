Inspirational journeys of Irish adult students shared in TV documentary

TAKING up full-time education as an adult, whether for the first time, or to explore new paths, is a brave decision.

Seeking out the right course, in the right establishment, to set you on your new path takes courage and commitment all centred around your existing life.

Filmed across an academic year during the Covid pandemic, the documentary Misneach on TG4 on Wednesday January 25 at 9.30pm follows six students of different ages, as they tackle the challenges of modern day third level education at various stages of their lives, across varied disciplines in educational institutions across Ireland.

The six include Treasa Ní Uaimis, a retired teacher, who raised her children in Gorey but had always harboured a desire to write. She turned 60 while completing her Masters in UCC.

Ayessa O’Keeffe, the mother of one young boy with another baby on the way, is completing her studies in international politics in University of Limerick.

Larry MacDonnacha in Misneach on TG4.

Larry MacDonnacha was a tour guide until the pandemic allowed him to explore other options, and is in his first year at Mary Immaculate College in Thurles.

Steve Daly admits he is someone who never did well in school, yet is currently in the South Eastern Technological University undertaking a PhD.

Sayleem Yateem overcomes war and refugee status as he embraces our educational system and becomes a proud Irish citizen.

Finally, Laura Ní Dhonnchú is initially hampered by the CAO system, only to find her feet in a different course.

Featuring the unique personal challenges for each student faces, the daily decisions and management of life as it ticks over around them, as well as the highs and lows of their studies in the largest educational institutions in Ireland, the documentary serves as a reminder that it’s never too late, and education is a lifelong quest - no matter what the circumstances.

The Misneach series reveals untold stories of individuals and the challenges they face.