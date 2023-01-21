New C-Pen in Cork libraries aim to help those with dyslexia or vision problems

LIBRARIES in Cork continue to introduce ways to broaden access to books and the full range of library services. One new accessibility tool which is now available in all libraries in the city and county is the C-Pen Reader.
