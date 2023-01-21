Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

New C-Pen in Cork libraries aim to help those with dyslexia or vision problems

Cork County Library has expanded the range of assistive technology available to library members
The addition of C-Pens to Cork County Library's offering expands the range of assistive technologies available to library members experiencing difficulty with vision and reading.

LIBRARIES in Cork continue to introduce ways to broaden access to books and the full range of library services. One new accessibility tool which is now available in all libraries in the city and county is the C-Pen Reader.

The C-Pen is a pocket-sized reading pen that reads text out loud with a human-like digital voice and is designed to promote independent learning.

Those with dyslexia, or difficulty with reading or pronunciation, those learning languages or with vision problems will find the pens extremely helpful pieces of technology.

“The library service works to be open, accessible and welcoming to everyone and the addition of C-Pens to Cork County Library’s offering expands the range of assistive technologies available to library members experiencing difficulty with vision and reading,” Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said.

For members of the county library service, C-Pens can be requested at any one of 25 library branches or four mobile libraries and they may be borrowed for a three-week loan period. 

They can be used at home, in school or in your local library and do not require internet connection or WIFI.

Each branch in the City Library network has a C-Pen Reader that may be used in-branch.

Cork City Libraries also operates a home service for people unable to visit their local library due to illness, reduced mobility or disability.

This city-wide service is free of charge. The van - worked by library staff - calls to individual homes, day-care centres and nursing homes on a regular basis. Customers can requests items, select items from the shelves in the van, or can have selections brought to them in their houses. The van is wheelchair accessible. If you wish to avail of this service, please contact Nora Harrington: nora_harrington@corkcity.ie or call (021) 4924900.

Home thoughts in new collection edited by Irish writer

