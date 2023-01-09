Six properties on sale right now in Cobh

THE population of Cobh has risen steadily in the last few years. It currently stand at 16,000 and growing.

It’s hardly surprising when you consider what is on offer there. The town has excellent schools, and a short spin brings you to the industrious area of Little Island, Carrigtwohill, and Mahon Point.

Half an hour sees you in the city and the transport system is second to none, with the rail link and the bus connect service (No.200) stopping at various points around Cobh and its surrounds.

And of course you have the views and the astounding history.

If you are considering buying a place in Cobh, be aware that any visitors may not leave for a while as they will have the Titanic history, Lusitania history, Spike Island tour, the famous cathedral and Fota Wildlife Park all on the doorstep.

Local auctioneer and contributor to RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes, Joanna Murphy is watching the town grow in popularity and she is excited about Cobh’s future.

When it comes to properties, she tells me the majority of her sales are to outsiders moving to the area as they have recognised the beauty of living in the area.

With this in mind, I have picked out six properties curently on the market in the area: A first time buyers’ home, a retirement bungalow, a pretty home in a quiet estate, a large family home, an investment property, and something a little bit quirky.

1. 56 Inis Alainn, €220,000

First up is a lovely three-bedroom, three-bathroom family home on the market for a reasonable price.

It’s at the back of a popular estate so the area is quiet. There are oodles of parking spaces across from the house and the exterior design is very inviting. The gate at the side offers privacy and security.

Across the road is the early learning centre and the national schools are only a short walk away.

The property is on the books with Angela Walsh. 021/4304769. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-56-the-drive-inis-lainn-cobh-co-cork/4519958

7, Belmont Place, a bungalow for sale for €250,000.

2. 7 Belmont Place, €250,000

A lovely semi-detached bungalow in a well-established estate, this has two bedrooms and a bathroom and might be the ideal retirement home as bungalows are easy to maintain - or the perfect purchase for the first time buyer.

The home has had a complete makeover without losing any of its charm. From the corner of the street, you are looking out at the harbour. There is plenty of on street parking but maybe the new owner would look at taking down some of the front wall to accommodate private parking.

The bus stop is a two-minute stroll away. With a large garden, perhaps a sunroom would be a nice addition.

The property is on the books with Conor at DNG Spillane 021/4812397. See https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/st-anthonys-7-belmont-place-cobh-cork/4661149

3. 4, Hillcourt Avenue, €320,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi is so deceptive from the outside. It occupies 104m² and the current owners have created a beautiful home ready for to move into.

The sunroom is a wonderful addition and the fitted kitchen is bright and airy. This is a very inviting home and the garden is ideal for summer dining and relaxing.

Contact Conor to arrange a viewing on 021/4812397. See https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/4-hillcourt-avenue-cobh-cork/4608882

9, Cedar Grove is a large 4-bed family home on sale for €395,000.

4. 9, Cedar Grove, €395,000

This substantial family home is in the much sought after area of Cluinn Ard. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it is spread over 158m².

The house boasts a huge garden and an astro turf play area. The estate itself is beautifully maintained, consisting of mostly owner occupiers in a tree-lined cul de sac enclave of only 16 homes. The attic has been converted and is currently being used as a home office.

There are two reception rooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, a proper one! The home has a BER of B3 and has one offer on it currently. It is a perfect family home with the schools within walking distance.

Contact Joanna Murphy for more details or to arrange a viewing on 086/2626026. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-9-cedar-grove-cluain-ard-cobh-co-cork/4523077

35, Harbour Row.

5. 35, Harbour Row, €480,000

This could be a family home or a business opportunity. Its secret? Location, Location, Location!

Even on a dull morning, the view is a breath of fresh air and a lift to the spirit from this terraced house. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it is a substantial family home.

However, with Cobh growing exponentially, maybe a boutique B&B would be a nice little earner and a way to engrain yourself into the vibrant local community.

There is a small courtyard to the back which the current owners have turned into a lovely sitting area.

The house retains its classic features and has been beautifully decorated throughout.

Looking out at the harbour and watching the boats and sailing activity, and the changing colours as the sun goes down, while having the town centre only a short stroll away, makes this a wonderful option.

Contact Joanna Murphy for more information on 086/2626026. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-35-harbour-row-cobh-co-cork/3975605

6. Coach House, Ashgrove, €375,000.

Fancy owning a castle?

This property is about 7km from the centre of Cobh, but it was worth the little drive to see it.

The Coach House is right beside the sea and has the most wonderful features, giving it an old world regal feel.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom red brick property was built circa 1800 and the current owners have retained the beautiful windows and period features while creating a modern home. There are several out- buildings on the property, which stretches to just under half an acre.

It is on the books with Casey and Kingston who are also selling the house adjacent, Ashgrove Lodge. The second house needs substantial work and planning is currently being sought with Cork County Council for new bio-units for both properties.

With all the land, perhaps organic gardening would be a new hobby.

Definitely an unusual property, but the perfect bolthole for someone.

Contact Sam Kingston on 085/2624600 for more details. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-the-coach-house-ashgrove-cobh-co-cork/4008759