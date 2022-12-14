Helping to drive a fundraiser for Cork community

TELL us about yourself:

My name is Michael Mannion. I’m the Chairperson of Russell Rovers GAA and we are currently running our sportspass.ie fundraiser, to help raise much-needed funds for a community development project in Shanagarry Co Cork. In a professional capacity, I work for Cork City Council.

Where were you born?

My parents are from Dublin and Belfast. My two brothers were born in Dublin. My parents then settled in Shanagarry, Co Cork where I was born, so I’m proud to be the only real Cork man in the family.

Where do you live?

I live in Frankfield, Cork. I would love to be living back in Shanagarry but my wife couldn’t hack the commute.

Family?

I have my fantastic wife Nona, who puts up with my GAA meetings and phone calls when I get home from work, and we have a two-year- old son, Milo.

Best friend?

I feel very lucky to have made life-long friends through the GAA that I can still enjoy a pint or round of golf with, even after 30 years.

If I must pick a best friend, that would be Nona.

Earliest childhood memory?

Dad was always into sport, and I can always remember watching either Match Of The Day or golf on TV, I can actually remember watching when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters.

Person you most admire?

Has to be Jurgen Klopp, not only for transforming Liverpool, but he is never afraid to speak his mind on topics.

Person who most irritates you?

Donald Trump, no explanation required.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Nona and I have been lucky enough to enjoy some really good holidays over the years, so it’s hard to pick one as they all had their memorable moments, but I think when Milo is old enough, we will go back to Orlando with him.

Favourite TV programme?

Entourage was my favourite when it was running, but I’m not a big TV programme person.

Favourite radio show?

Off The Ball on Newstalk

Your signature dish if cooking?

I will have to say my brownies, as the current Bake Off office champion

Favourite restaurant?

Nona and I were lucky enough to visit Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, just outside London, a few years ago and that’s currently top of our list. If I was to pick a Cork restaurant it would probably be Haveli in Douglas.

Last book you read?

Champagne Football, by Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan

Best book you read?

The Wolf Of Wall Street, as the old cliché goes it’s better than the movie.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Hamilton: An American Musical.

Favourite song?

Like with the friends question, I couldn’t pick a favourite.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I would love to see the half-time show at the Superbowl, it always looks to be a fantastic spectacle, no matter who’s playing.

Do you have a pet?

Not officially, but our neighbour’s cats have moved into our house.

Morning person or night owl?

100% a morning person, I’m generally in work for 6am and always the first person home on a night out with the lads.

Your proudest moment?

Being manager of the Russell Rovers junior hurling team that played the All Ireland junior final in Croke park just before the pandemic.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift, should probably be more of a saver.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Anyone living in Frankfield would say the traffic is a nightmare at times trying to get on Kinsale Road roundabout.

In Shanagarry it would be our GAA club facilities, which have become outdated. They are 45 years old and have become overused and undersized, which is why we set up our massive fundraiser through www.sportspass.ie.

You can win all expenses paid trips to world sporting events in 2023, and a considerable amount of the money raised will go to Pieta too, a charity that does fantastic work for communities in crisis all around Ireland.

What makes you happy?

Milo laughing

How would you like to be remembered?

Being remembered will be enough.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’ve been busy promoting our fundraiser through sportspass.ie. It’s a really great promotion and while tickets might be a stretch for people at the moment with the cost of living, it offers sports fans a chance to win trips to ‘bucket list’ events which they might not normally get to. We’re also really delighted to be supporting Pieta in the run up to Christmas. It’s a charity close to many people’s hearts.