Meaty chicken legs... and this won’t cost an arm and a leg!

I THINK everyone is feeling the pinch with the rising cost of living at the moment. With Christmas just round the corner as well, every penny counts.

This weekend, I’ve conjured a hearty two courses for a family supper which costs less than your average Chinese takeaway main course for one person. And you’ll be fed well and heartily, for very little effort.

I’m using economical chicken legs, which cost way cheaper than chicken breast fillets or supremes.

I prefer free range chicken legs, which have a slightly higher price if you want to splash out a bit, but you can use the farm fresh chicken legs you get in most supermarkets.

A pack of four legs weighing in at around 800g cost just short of €3 and you get lots of meat on them for that price.

Added to the chicken legs are some good Italian chopped tomatoes to lend depth of flavour, and baby spinach to give a hint of green and a veggie slant.

If you have a family with big appetites, you may need two bags of the baby potatoes to go round, but that only adds another €1.09 to the price I’ve given on the receipt.

Dessert is a basic sponge cake with a blast of citrus flavour from a fresh lemon and lime juice frosted glaze on the top.

This is gorgeous served just warm from the oven, with cream or ice cream. But if there’s any leftover it also works well cold with a cuppa.

This dessert cake makes an elegant finish to a winter menu to chase those cost of living blues away this weekend!

Tomato and Chilli Chicken with Pan Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients (serves 4) Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped 1 tsp dried oregano 4 chicken legs, skin on Olive oil for cooking 400g can chopped tomatoes Pinch dried chilli flakes, to taste 150mls chicken stock 1kg baby potatoes, cooked and halved 1 tsp dried mixed herbs 100g baby spinach leaves, rinsed and dried Method Mix salt, pepper, chopped garlic and oregano in a small bowl.

Rub mix all over the chicken legs.

Heat a splash of olive oil in a non-stick skillet pan and fry chicken to brown all over.

Add tomatoes and chilli flakes and pour over stock.

Bring to bubbling, cover with a lid and simmer gently for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Test by piercing the thick part of the leg with a skewer to check there is no pinkness in the meat, While chicken is cooking, heat a little more olive oil in a non-stick frying pan and add cooked potatoes. Season and sprinkle over mixed herbs. Stir to coat.

Fry till golden all over and heated through.

When chicken is done, add spinach to pan, cover again and cook for minute till leaves are just wilted.

Check seasoning and serve chicken and sauce with the pan roasted potatoes

Glazed Citrus Sponge

Ingredients (serves 4-6 225g plain flour 2 tsp baking powder 225g butter, softened 225g sugar 4 fresh free range medium eggs, beaten Finely grated zest of 1 lemon 1 lime Few drops of milk (as necessary) For the glaze:

75g caster sugar Juice of 2 medium lemons Juice of a lime Method Sift flour with baking powder. Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar till lightly and fluffy.

Gradually add beaten eggs, a little at a time, with alternate spoons of flour mix.

When all the eggs are incorporated, fold in zests and remaining flour mix.

Add a few drops of milk to make a soft dropping consistency.

Spoon into a lined and buttered non-stick cake tin and tap to remove any air bubbles.

Bake in a pre-heated oven Gas 4 375F 180C for about 35 minutes, or until risen and golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

While the cake is baking, make the citrus glaze. Mix sugar with lemon and lime juices and reserve.

When the cake is cooked, remove from oven and prick all over with a skewer.

While the cake is still hot, pour over the citrus glaze.

Leave to cool slightly then turn out and serve warm in slices with a dollop of thick clotted cream or vanilla ice cream on the side.

WINE MATCH

THIS main course is substantial and hearty.

Chilli flakes give a poke of heat to the rich tomato sauce, whilst the pan roast potatoes add a herby slant.

All these facets demand a red wine which has lots of fruit and some earthy tones too.

Aldi has the answer to this wine match dilemma. From France’s famous Rhone Valley comes Chasseaux et Fils Cotes du Rhone. Made from a blend of Syrah grapes from the region, this red has bouncy plum and cherry fruit but also some balancing herb notes and firm tannin.

Of course, a Cotes du Rhone wine wouldn’t be a Cote du Rhone wine without that typical black pepper heat the Syrah grape brings to the party. The spice in the wine helps to enhance the chilli heat and rich tomato flavours of the sauce.

A very affordable match for this dish, and a great crowd pleaser for festive gatherings in the coming weeks. Try it with a platter of charcuterie or full bodied cheeses. From the Aldi Christmas collection, this is in stores now at €8.69 a bottle.

RECEIPT

Fresh chicken legs x 4 pack (800g) €2.99

Canned Italian chopped tomatoes 400g 85c Baby Spinach 200g €1.15

Baby potatoes 1kg €1.09

Total: €6.08

DESSERT

Free range eggs half dozen €2.20

Butter 454g €2.19

Lemons and lime net €1.19

Caster sugar €1.10

Total: €6.68

GRAND TOTAL: €12.76