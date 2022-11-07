18 years loyal support for Cork Coffee Roasters

IT’S hard to believe there was a time when takeaway coffee culture wasn’t prominent in Cork city, but when Anna and John Gowan decided to open their premises on Bridge Street, people showed apprehension and advised against their idea of having a takeaway coffee spot.

Drinking coffee from china cups was the norm and it was uncertain as to whether their independent café would be appreciated by the local community. Their back-up plan was to use their space for roasting in the evenings which is why you can see their 1950s Probat in situ on the floor of their café. Luckily, their business took off and they have become a bit of a coffee institution in the city with their beautiful retro locations.

Anna, who’s originally from Seattle, was working in that city’s school district when she met John, an Irish fisherman working off the Alaskan coast. Their mutual love for coffee became an area of exploration for them both, particularly for John, who learned how to roast on his off time and decided that roasting coffee might be a less hazardous career choice than fishing the ice cold seas.

The 1950s probat at Cork Coffee Roasters, that they started the business with. Picture: Richard Gordon

They returned to Cork in 2004 and began roasting immediately.

They began roasting from home and their first attempt at selling coffee came at the local farmers’ markets. Over time they built up the business so that they could open their Bridge Street café. Once the café began to do well, they opened their roasting unit at the Marina and haven’t stopped growing since.

O’Keefe’s Shop, purveyors of artisanal foods at St Luke’s Cross, was one of their first customers 18 years ago, stocking their 227 gram bags of locally roasted coffee, and to this day they still stock those same bags.

Anna and John Gowan were there at the moment when speciality coffee was introduced to Cork and even to Ireland. The Cork coffee scene wouldn’t be what it is without them.

I caught up with Anna for a chat about her business.

Where did the inspiration for the design and aesthetic of the café come from?

The inspiration for our original location came from necessity. We wanted to have our own place but the takeaway coffee scene had not arrived in Cork yet so we built it with the idea that if no-one wanted to visit for a cup of coffee, then at least we could use the space to roast in the evenings. Hence the old Probat roaster at the front of the café.

The grizzly bear logo evolved from our original packaging for the Morning Growler Blend (a best-seller) and it’s also a little nod to John’s time spent working in Alaska.

The retro facade of Cork Coffee Roasters on Bridge Street Cafe. Picture: Richard Gordon

Can you pinpoint when you fell in love with coffee?

I developed a taste for coffee when I was going to university, working and raising two toddlers at the same time.

Seattle is home to the first ever Starbucks and had a hopping independent coffee scene back then.

What are the most important factors for serving quality coffee?

The key factors are a good technological understanding of your espresso machinery, talented baristas whose knowledge goes beyond just steaming milk, and of course, freshly roasted beans.

What espresso machine do you use?

We are the original resellers for La Marzocco machines in Ireland, so we use this year’s model KB90 machine in each of our shops.

How do you choose your espresso blend, and how often do you change it?

The regions used in our espresso blend generally stay similar, but they can vary year to year depending on the particular crops of that year.

Staying constant and keeping consistency is a difficult balancing act. We also create signature blends specifically for select customers.

What are your three best-selling drinks?

1. Americano 2. Flat White 3. Cappuccino

What’s the favoured drink amongst your team of baristas?

I’d have to say the favoured drink amongst the baristas is beers after work! A short latte during working hours.

What’s an ideal barista to you?

Someone who is technically skilled at their job, has a genuine interest in coffee, and is great at handling crowds with a smile on their face. Never let them see you sweat!

Early morning reflections in the window of Cork Coffee Roasters on Bridge Street. Picture: Richard Gordon

What’s your daily caffeine limit and do you have a cut-off hour?

Two espressos full stop.

How would you describe the spirit of your café?

We have tried to create and foster a strong sense of community in each of our shops. They are a place for neighbours to gather, for strangers to meet, and for everyone to enjoy their favourite coffee together.

We have suits reading the Financial Times sitting next to students with technicoloured hair and multiple piercings. Everyone is welcome.

One final word to your customers and the people of Cork city…

Thank you to the people of Cork and beyond for 18 years of loyal support. We wouldn’t be here without you.